The fate of Europe is in your hands. New trailer for ‘The Other Bodyguard 2’

Lionsgate presents the official trailer and poster for ‘The other bodyguard 2‘, a sequel to the 2017 film that once again stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek as the main protagonists.

In this new installment, in which Patrick Hughes also repeats as director, the strangest, funniest and most lethal couple, formed by the bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds) and the hitman Darius Kincaid (Jackson), return to the charge in a new mission, which will seriously endanger their lives, to guarantee peace and stability in Europe.

Bryce, still under investigation and without a license, is enjoying his sabbatical when Sonia Kincaid (Hayek), Darius’s impulsive and dangerous wife, reappears to help her free her husband and fight a worldwide plot in which An evil Greek (Antonio Banderas) and a celebrated ex-agent (Morgan Freeman) are involved.

The return of this troop of arms to take orchestrated by the scriptwriters Tom OConnor (The Other Bodyguard ‘), Brandon Murphy and Philipp Murphy guarantees the laughs, shots and dangerous chases through the idyllic Tuscany.

Tom Hopper, Caroline Goodall, Frank Grillo and Richard E. Grant complete the main cast of this action comedy that will hit North American cinemas the same day that it will be released to Spanish by Vrtice Cine -replacing Warner Bros. .-, next June 16.

