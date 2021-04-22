The fatalities, a distinctive element of Mortal Kombat, were not planned and arose by chance

One of the great attractions of the Mortal Kombat video game franchise, launched in 1991, is its brutal fatality, special moves at the end of each fight that the player could execute when the message “Finish Him / Her” appears.

The new adaptation directed by Simon McQuoid will give a good account of them, as the trailers have promised, and before the premiere the co-creator of the games has explained how the idea of ​​these bloody special moves came about.

While other video games of the time such as Fatal Fury and Street Fighter II stood out for their playability and their PvP combats, Mortal Kombat did the same for their violence and their large doses of blood and guts. In the beginning,

“Ed and I had a concept called Death Blow. It was similar to what became Fatality, but it was a bit anticlimactic, ”Tobias revealed in a Twitter thread. “Like a PG-13 rated Fatality. No blood, very lazy ”.

It was by seeing the result that they both realized the potential that the Death Blow idea had. “During development, I gave Ed some animation frames with Johnny Cage beheaded,” the thread continues. “The plan was to use them later in the battle against Shang Tsung. But Ed used them at the end of a fight and combined them with two uppercuts from Johnny, who was the only character we had.

“I remember seeing Johnny Cage hit his head for the first time in Ed’s office and being shocked and excited,” says Tobias. “Impressed by how cool and gory it was and excited that it resolved our hiatus at the end of the matches, for which we were looking for a solution.”

“Ed and I felt we had discovered our holy grail,” says the co-creator. And since then the fatalities have only grown, in crudeness and violence, combining with other special movements such as Brutalities or X-ray attacks.

The first Mortal Kombat video game used live-action footage for its fighters, so that first Johnny Cage Fatality was filmed with a performer collapsing to the ground.

Seeing the final result, the developers quickly understood that this was going to be the emblem of the franchise, and they assigned each fighter their own Fatality, which will finally return to theaters after more than two decades this Friday, April 16.

Source: However