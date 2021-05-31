The Fat Burning Soup Diet promises you to lose 8 kilos in a week

Summer is here and more than one person has caught the bull with the bikini operation. The beaches start to fill up and we think we need to go with a perfect body. For this reason, many people decide to go on very restrictive diets that supposedly give them short-term benefits. One of these diets is the so-called miracle soup in which they promise you that in 7 days you will have lost about eight kilos. They also call her fat burning soup, even if it is not. But is it possible to lose so much weight just by eating soup? We already anticipate that when it comes to miracles, this is not a good diet. But let’s see why.

Tomatoes, onion, cabbage or cabbage, celery stalks, peppers … Almost any vegetable lends itself to being part of the ingredients of this fat burning soup. During 7 days, with its 7 nights, you will have to eat only soup. They say that the more soup you eat, the more weight you will be losing.

Miracle diet

Fat-burning or miraculous soup “is one of those miracle diets that are invented without any scientific basis,” explains Ana Checa, a nutritionist. Both Checa and the diet itself rule out its long-term use, the nutritionist points out that because “it costs a lot to maintain adherence.” This is because it is a diet “in which you only eat liquids, practically without chewing, so limited … As a long-term diet it is not recommended«.

“With this diet you lose mostly fluid, you don’t get to mobilize fat”

But above all: it is not a soup that burns our fat. «With this diet you lose mostly liquid, you don’t get to mobilize fat. When you eat a well-done diet, you lose your fat deposits, ”explains Checa from the other end of the phone line. «With these diets you lose a lot of fluid, you urinate a lot because being made from vegetables is very diuretic; but as soon as you return to eating normally, you will surely regain that lost liquid ». «It’s like when you do a sauna. There are people who do them, weigh themselves and say “wow, I weigh two kilos less.” Of course, because when you sweat you have eliminated fluids, but as soon as you drink water you recover it », illustrates the nutritionist.

“A lot of people are disappointed because they lost weight that week, but then you get it back because it was actually liquid.” Ana Checa, nutritionist

“You will lose weight if there is a caloric deficit”

Photo by Bruno Nascimento on Unsplash

One of the claims of the miracle soup is that it uses vegetables for which you need more calories to eat than you consume. This theory is widespread, but unfortunately negative calories do not exist. “There are many myths about food, there are no foods or vegetables that will make you lose weight,” says Checa. «In the end it is the global count of the whole day. You will lose weight if there is a caloric deficit, that is, if you consume fewer calories than you expend, you will lose weight. Yes, there are foods with other nutritional properties such as more vitamins, more antioxidants … But a food that makes you lose weight does not exist«, Concludes.

“The best thing is to follow a diet that can be carried out for a long time, at any time of the year,” says Checa

The diet should be a set of long-term habits, not a few days or months in which we do anything to lose weight. So, nutritionists like Checa focus their work on changing habits and not just losing weight. “They are not diets only for the summer, they are diets to reduce weight or improve health and that can be maintained over time,” says this nutritionist. “In my clinics we work with low carbohydrate diets and we also use intermittent fasting”. “It is true that now in summer the rush comes in a bit, but the best thing is to follow a diet that can be carried out for a long time, at any time of the year”, he adds.

Ultimately, this soup does not work miracles or burn fat. In fact, if we are not comfortable with our weight, it is best to go to a nutritionist to help us change our habits for healthier others and that we can have a healthy relationship with food. And it is that, after all, we cannot live without eating. But we can live without having to count down to the last calorie that enters our mouth and be happy.

