the fastest production vehicle in the world, with 630 kilometers of autonomy

Tesla has presented the final version of the Model S Plaid during an event organized to make the first 25 deliveries of the vehicle to new owners. Elon musk has confirmed that it is the fastest production car in the world, accelerating from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 2.1 seconds (0-60 miles per hour in 1.99 seconds). It will be able to travel the quarter mile (400 meters) in 9.23 seconds.

The Model S Plaid It has three electric motors, two on the rear axle and one on the front axle. Finally the official maximum autonomy was revealed, which will remain in 630 kilometers, this is under the EPA cycle. It will reach a maximum speed of 320 kilometers per hour.

The new Model S Plaid It has also managed to become the production vehicle with the lowest drag coefficient on the market, with only 0.208.

Tesla Model S Plaid motor and battery

During the event Elon Musk explained that the Tesla Model S Plaid will have a new electric motor with carbon coated rotors. The CEO of the company has explained that the mixture of said material with copper was “extremely difficult to achieve” since the thermal expansion of both is different.

Everything indicates that the new Model S Plaid does not have a structural battery and does not have the new ones cells 4680 announced during Battery Day. They will continue to use the 18650, but significantly improved. According to Musk, “the most advanced of Tesla.”

The new battery allows supercharging at high speeds: up to 300 kilometers of autonomy in 15 minutes.

The new engine design, combined with the new battery system allows the vehicle’s acceleration performance to have a significantly better power curve than previous models of the Model S. It’s even better than the 2019 Performance version, which was already hugely impressive.

Tesla Model S Plaid power curve

New heat pump for the Model S Plaid

The Tesla Model S Plaid It will have a new heat pump that will improve the car’s performance in cold climates, especially when it comes to conserving energy to maintain range in low temperatures.

The main reason why the range of electric cars is less in cold climates is due to the effort required – in energy terms – to maintain a high temperature inside the cabin. Historically Tesla did it with resistors, because they are easy to install and take up little space.

But with the Model Y —And later the Model 3 2021 – they have incorporated the reversible heat pump, which is much more efficient in maintaining high temperatures inside the cabin, therefore using less energy and offering more autonomy in regions where the climate is much colder than California, where these vehicles are designed .

The new heat pump system is 30% more efficient in cold climates and requires 50% less energy to heat the cabin in very cold conditions, according to Musk.

Together with the heat pump, the Model S Plaid It will have a new, much larger radiator that allows repeated high-performance accelerations without the high temperatures limiting the degree of acceleration.

Improved interior and new leverless gear system

The interior of the Tesla Model S Plaid has been improved and adapted to the trend of simplification in the interior that began with the Tesla Model 3 and they continued with the Model Y. The new central 17-inch screen with 2200×1300 resolution is horizontal. It will be able to change the angle with a motorized system. It also has two more screens, one in front of the wheel – 12.3 inches – and one for the passengers in the rear area of ​​the vehicle, 8 inches.

Particularly eye-catching is the new “yoke steering wheel”, like the future Roadster wave Cybertruck. In addition, it does not have levers for the gears or for the indicators, the latter will be activated by means of buttons.

The gears will be activated automatically via the vehicle’s Autopilot system. Musk has recalled that in sophisticated systems, any input of information by the user is due to an error. The car should be able to understand where the owner wants to go.

Therefore, if the driver gets into the car and there is no obstacle in front, it is assumed that he will drive forward. If you are in a parking lot —for example— and there is a wall in front, it is assumed that you have to go backwards. In addition to the automatic gear system, you can choose them on the screen by sliding your finger up or down.

The interior of the Model S Plaid also adopts the “invisible” air conditioning system of the Model 3 and Model Y, you can also choose on screen how the air should come out and where it should go.

The vehicle will have a new entertainment system with an SoC capable of 10 teraflops of processing, such as the Playstation 5. Recently AMD confirmed that the vehicle will use Ryzen processors and GPUs based on RDNA 2 architecture.

The cabin will have a full glass roof and a new 22-speaker audio system with active noise cancellation and a “codec” that, according to Elon Musk, will be improved through constant software updates.

Several devices will be able to connect at the same time via Bluetooth and the USB-C charging ports will have enough power to recharge laptops. They will offer up to 30 watts of power.

New software V11

During the presentation, Elon Musk gave a short preview of the software V11 that allows a much greater customization of the graphical interface. The elements will be able to change their position in different areas of the screen through a system of widgets.

This new graphical interface should reach the other Tesla cars, but there are no dates or announcement of the launch and the arrival of the new software to the Model 3, Model Y and previous versions of the Model S and Model X.

Price and availability

The price of Tesla Model S Plaid starts in the $ 122,990 or 129,000 euros. Includes 19-inch wheels, multi-pearl white paint, and all-black interior. The company expects to produce about 100 vehicles per week. Next quarter they will increase to about 1,000 units per week.

