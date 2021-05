0.The fastest planes in the world

Updated to 05-21-2021 07:56

Lockheed YF-12 airplane

Technology has allowed airplanes to reach ever higher speeds. These are the fastest on the planet

1.X15 – (8,277.98 kilometers / hour)

2.Lockheed SR 71 Blackbird – (3,529.56 km / h)

3.Lockheed YF-12 – (3,200 km / h)

4.Mikoyan MiG-25 – (3,200 km / h)

5.Bell X-2 – (3,000 km / h)

