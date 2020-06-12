The Norwegian fjords are an enclave of spectacular beauty, a tourist attraction that many people have indicated to know and visit it at least once in their lives. Whether for tourist purposes or to move the locals between different population centers, ferries and large cruises sail their waters daily, and from now on there is one more: it is called Rygerelektra, it is made of carbon fiber and is the fastest electric ferry of the world.

Norway is an extraordinarily rich country thanks mainly to its oil and gas reserves. And it is also – paradoxically, perhaps – one of the most advanced in the field of electric mobility. Not only in road vehicles, since the Rygerelektra is not the first fully electric or hybrid boat that already operates in Nordic waters.

Rygerelektra, the world’s fastest fully electric ferry already operates in Norway.

Built by the Brødrene Aa shipyard, the Rygerelectra is a 42-meter long fully electric ferry, capable of carrying 297 passengers. At full capacity, and at a cruising speed of 17 knots (31.5 km / h), it has a operating autonomy of 50 nautical miles (92.6 kilometers) using 70% of the battery (100-30% of charge status). A battery that has 2 MWh of total capacity, approximately the capacity of twenty Tesla Model S Great Autonomy.

Logically, the total autonomy varies depending on the speed at which you travel. Thus, for example, at 18 knots of speed the autonomy drops to 40 nautical miles. And although its autonomy at maximum speed has not been announced, we do know that it is very fast: during the testing phase it was capable of reaching 23 knots of maximum speed, equivalent to 42.6 km / h. However, in its daily operations it will be limited to 20 knots, which are 37 kilometers per hour.

The ferry reaches high speed thanks to the power of its two Ramme electric motors, of 375 kW each, and its lightness: it is built using carbon fiber for the most part. The first Rygerelektra has already been delivered to the Rødne Fjord Cruise company, which has started operating with it as a tourist ship in Stavanger, Norway.