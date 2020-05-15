The quarter mile distance is the best available measurement of the skid trail

Humans have an ambition to create machines that exceed the rules of physics, nature and human law itself.

The creation of fast supercars that under very few circumstances or reasons we could drive at high speeds on the road. To begin with, because your speed could lead to a fatal accident and because traffic laws restrict a speed of 130 miles per hour (mpg).

Sports cars have been here for decades, over the years there have been a plethora of sports cars that to date are well-remembered with sports car manufacturers like Lamborghini, Porsche, and Ferrari topping that list.

Ferrari, Lamborghini and Porsche have always made their super sports cars and hyper cars one of the fastest, they are always reducing the time it takes to complete a quarter mile.

The quarter-mile distance is the best available measurement of the skid trail, which is approximately 201 meters of paved runway. So, Here we have collected the five fastest quarter-mile car models from Ferrari, Lamborghini and Porsche

1.- Porsche 919 Hybrid (MK ll)

Quarter mile time: 8.3 seconds

Speed: 185.7 mph

2.- Ferrari LaFerrari

Quarter mile time: 9.8 seconds

Speed: 149.1 mph

3.- Porsche 918 Spyder

Quarter mile time: 9.8 seconds

Speed: 148.5 mph

4.-Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Quarter Mile Time: 10.0 seconds

Speed: 152.2 mph

5.- Lamborghini Huracan Perfromante

Time in the quarter mile: 10.2 seconds

Speed: 136.0 mphç

***

