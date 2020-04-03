Confinement due to coronavirus It has forced society to use its free time in distractions such as movies, series or books to make the obligatory stay at home more enjoyable. One of the series that deals with soccer and is getting great criticism is The English Game or, translated into Spanish, A game for gentlemen.

This is a series that is available on Netflix and is based on real events. Set in the late nineteenth century and from the same creators as Downton Abbey, The English Game has hooked everyone who has taken the step to see it when mixing the beginnings of soccer, that course of what was a distraction to professionalism, and the class struggle that was lived at the time.

As protagonists we find Arthur Kinnaird, considered the first soccer star, and Fergus Suter, the first professional footballer to be paid to play this sport. The first, an FA manager, and the second, a worker who came from Glasgow to help Darwen, a humble team of workers, try to win the FA Cup.

His nemesis is Arthur Kinnaird, a footballer for the Old Etonians and, as we have said, a member of the Football Association, the body that controlled the tournament. On your team, Nobles of the time who believed that this sport was for gentlemen and not for the working class, believing himself superior to them, which caused even more desire in the Darwen.

From here -without spoilers- we can see in The English Game how football becomes everyone’s sport. The passion with which they lived it in the working class neighborhoods, which served to escape from the long hours in the factories, salary reductions or lack of food to feed families.

Undoubtedly, a pleasant series that engages with its plot and with a recreation very successful on stage and clothing. Unmissable chapters for soccer lovers, who will be surprised by the first tactics that the teams used, and will be captivated by that noble, clean and innocent passion with which he lived in football, something that has been disappearing over the years with the appearance of modern football.