The fascinating story of how we discovered that bees perceive time

Bees are super interesting little bugs. The same thing they build you some spiral hives without anyone knowing why they start making blue honey because they have found an M & Ms factory nearby.

Not only that, but the bees are able to perceive timeAnd if this in itself is not fascinating, the story of how it was discovered is even more so. To know it, we have to go back to a study published in 1929.

Time to eat

It all began in 1929, when Ingebord Beling, a German ethologist published a well-known and cited paper “Über das Zeitgedächtnis der Bienen”, translated as “On the temporary memory of bees”. Beling trained and marked a series of foraging bees (they are the ones that collect pollen and nectar) to fly every day to a bowl of sugar water.

Beling filled the bowl with sugar between 16:00 and 18:00. The rest of the time the bowl was empty. Well, Beling discovered that the bees only visited the bowl when it was full, even if there was only water without sugar. This same experiment was repeated in the dark (to get rid of doubts as to whether the bees measured the angulation of the sun, for example) and the result was the same.

They might use another method, let’s say measure heat. If between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. it is hotter or colder, the bees may use that data to go for the sugar water. This is where the study “Neue Untersuchungen über das Zeitgedächtnis der Bienen” (translated as “New studies on the temporal memory of bees”) from Oskar wahl, published in 1932.

What did Whal do? Recreated the experiment in an underground salt mine controlling aspects such as temperature, lighting, humidity, atmospheric ionization and even ultraviolet radiation. Outcome? Guess what: the bees kept coming to eat at the same time.

Things get interesting, but what if they follow another mechanism? We thus arrive in 1960, when Maximilian renner publishes the results of the study “The contribution of the honeybee to the study of the sense of time and astronomical orientation”.

What did Renner do? He trained bees in Paris by feeding them every day between 20:15 and 22:15. Then he took these same bees to New York in a closed box always illuminated and at a constant temperature (to avoid the influence of external factors). The idea was to find out if the bees were able to return to the same site after a 24-hour cycle.

Outcome? Instead of flying to the bowl between 8:15 PM and 10:15 PM, the bees did it at 3:00 PM For one simple reason: they had a kind of jetlag. Not a single bee appeared between 8:15 PM and 10:15 PM. The experiment was repeated in the opposite direction (from New York to Paris) and the result was the same. That is to say, bees have an intrinsic regulator to the organism independent of the environment that helps them to perceive time.