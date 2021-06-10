The fascinating intelligence of octopuses

Faced with their multiple predators, octopuses are a camouflage ace; they are also hunters who use multiple techniques

These animals are complex to study, especially because of their great strength, as they can easily destroy research devices

What the Octopus Taught Me has recently received the Oscar for best documentary film. The intelligence of these strange animals fascinates more and more. How do these special beings perceive the world?

Octopuses are cephalopods, a class of marine animals that are part of mollusks. Equipped with eight suction cup-covered arms and a muscular body without bones or shells, they are endemic to our oceans. About 200 species are distributed in all the marine waters of the globe.

While our last common ancestor with them dates back 500 million years, when we study them, they show some eerie similarities to us. Behind eyes that stare at us, their brains work in a surprisingly similar way to ours, and their curiosity and desire to explore remind us of our own thirst for knowledge. Studying these similarities, which we call evolutionary convergences, allows us to better understand how the environment and evolution shape organs and behaviors in similar ways.

On this last point, the behavior of the octopuses seems to indicate an impressive intelligence. In ethology, the science that studies behavior, we study this intelligence, which we rather call cognition. Cognitive skills can be defined as the processes by which information from the environment is perceived, processed, transformed, retained, and then used to make decisions and act.

From a behavioral perspective, the flexibility with which individuals adapt and adjust their behavior to new and changing situations is a good measure of their cognitive abilities. Numerous studies on octopuses show that they exhibit great flexibility in their behavior, whether in their natural environment or in a laboratory aquarium.

Good in attack and defense

Let’s first take the example of defense mechanisms in octopuses. Faced with their multiple predators, octopuses are a camouflage ace. They can mimic their surroundings by instantly changing the color and texture of their skin in a variety of ways, thanks to pigmented cells called chromatophores and multiple muscles that cover their epidermis.

In the absence of a shell, octopuses are very vulnerable. That is why they will seek to hide, preferably in a cavity-shaped shelter under a rock: octopuses organize and maintain their shelter by removing sand and adding stones and shells to better close the entrance. Others will prefer to cover themselves with mud or shells to hide, and some will even carry their shelter in their arms, a behavior that is considered the use of a tool. An example is the coconut octopus, which was observed wearing a half coconut shell to hide in minimal danger.

Octopuses are also formidable predators. Their attack mechanisms are adapted to the great variety of prey they consume: all kinds of shellfish and crustaceans, but also fish and even other cephalopods. They can use their vision and camouflage to hunt, or their arms to explore, touch and savor the environment and grab whatever food is within reach. They can have interspecific interactions to hunt and cooperate with certain fish, especially groupers, to find hidden prey. They learn to watch out for anemone-carrying crabs and attack them cautiously without being bitten.

When consuming shellfish and mollusks, octopuses can force open the shell, possibly by sliding a small pebble to block the closure, or by injecting a paralyzing toxin that will allow the shell to open easily. The toxin is inoculated into a very precise muscle after piercing the shell and the octopus must learn and remember where to pierce each shell.

Creatures to Observe Closely in the Lab

The cognitive abilities of octopuses are also extensively studied in the laboratory. For example, in our EthoS lab, we are currently working on the memory and planning skills of the common octopus.

These animals are complex to study, especially because of their great strength, since they can easily destroy research devices: beware of underwater cameras, they are capable of opening waterproof cases to damage them! Also, they lack bones and can easily escape even the smallest hole. Endlessly curious, they cling to hands and nets while maintaining their aquarium.

LISA PONCET

Although impressive and often used to illustrate the intelligence of octopuses, opening jars is not their most exceptional ability. This task is easy for them thanks to their dexterity and grasping ability, but they are very slow: even when highly trained, an octopus always takes more than a minute to open a jar and catch a crab. These animals, however, are still talented in the way they manipulate objects, for example changing their orientation to slide them through a small opening in a wall.

They also excel at discriminatory learning: when presented with two objects, they learn to attack one of them in exchange for a reward, based on its characteristics, such as color, shape, texture, or taste. They can retain this learning for several months and are also able to generalize, a complex task that requires spontaneously expanding the learned rule to new objects based on their similarities (size, color, roughness) with those found previously. For example, octopuses that have learned to recognize and attack a real ball can apply this learning to a screen and thus attack a virtual ball.

They show conditional discrimination, that is, they can modify their choice depending on the context: for example, they can learn to attack an object only in the presence of bubbles in their environment and to contain themselves in their absence. They are capable of spatial learning and can find an invisible refuge while remembering their position in space. They can also use visual cues to learn to orient their arm in an opaque device.

Finally, octopuses can learn by observing their companions. This is surprising, because they are animals described as predominantly solitary (although communities have occasionally been observed). However, after observing a congener choose a particular object, the octopus can reproduce this behavior without additional learning. But as impressive as they are in their laboratory learnings, octopuses are still surprisingly erratic animals in their responses, especially in visual discrimination experiments, where their performance rarely exceeds 80% success when other animals nearly achieve perfection.

If we return to the definition of intelligence, we observe that octopuses validate all conditions: they show great flexibility in obtaining information (use of various senses, social learning), in processing this information (discriminative and conditional learning), in their retention (long-term memory), and in its use (adaptation of behavior to different predators and prey).

But don’t get me wrong: Just because they’re our center of attention doesn’t mean they’re the smartest on our seas! In the cephalopod schoolyard, the octopus would be the mischievous pupil. The cuttlefish would be the first of the kind. These cousins ​​of octopuses are surprisingly ignored by the general public, and yet they are at the center of much research in ethology laboratories around the world: they are less versatile than octopuses, but they have an unmatched learning ability. They can learn complex rules in a very short time, and, once learned, apply them to perfection.

Finally, cephalopods show us that it is not necessary to search for intelligent life forms on other planets, there is still much to discover in our seas!

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read original here.