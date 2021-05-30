The fascinating front trunk of the Ford F-150 Lightning

The electric cars They have advantages and disadvantages over an internal combustion car. Buying an electric car in 2021 is a financial sacrifice and an easement that not all drivers are willing to accept. However, there are some practical details of the electric car that the combustion car cannot match. For example, the possibility of having a front boot. It is the case of Ford F-150 Lightning, whose front boot is as fascinating as it is practical. Let’s discover the Mega Power Frunk, What a name!

Although we have gotten used to some electric cars having a front trunkNot all electrics have a front boot: cars like the Mercedes EQA dispense with a front boot, and we can understand this because it is a car built on a modified internal combustion platform, but it is hard for us to understand that a Volkswagen ID.4 does not have it. The case of the Ford F-150 Lightning is especially important, since we are talking about the electric version of America’s best-selling vehicle.

The front boot can carry almost 200 kilos of objects inside.

F-150s have been the best-selling vehicle on the other side of the pond for almost 40 consecutive years. Therefore, its electric version had to be a well designed, competitive and really practical product. And I would say that with the front trunk is one of its keys. All versions of the F-150 Lightning feature a power hatch, operable from outside the vehicle, from the infotainment system or the Ford Pass app. This boot opens upwards, without going beyond the front of the vehicle at any time during its opening.

In addition to a large hole of very regular dimensions to access the load, and an optimal height for loading and unloading packages, this trunk has 400 liters of interior volume. The objects that we store will be protected from the rain and inclement weather, and if they are dirty, we can clean their interior with a simple hose: similar to the Ford Puma, it has a bottom drain. This washable bucket can also be used to store food or drink – yes, I plan to fill it with ice cubes and beer.

It is possible to divide the load by means of nets and partitions to measure, in addition to securing it with hooks and rings.

The genius of this gate doesn’t end here. Inside there is four 120 volt plugs – the network is lower voltage in the US – and two USB charging ports. The wattage these plugs are capable of supplying is 2.4 kW, enough for small appliances, speakers, an oven or work tools. The maximum power output of the F-150 Lightning is 9.6 kW, and it can be used for feed a house for three days, something really useful in emergency situations or environmental disasters.

For now, the Ford F-150 Lightning will only be offered in a four-door Super Crew Cab configuration, with a 5.5-foot-long (1.67-meter) bed. To compensate for the smaller size of the box, the trunk that we have talked about has been installed. The F-150 Lightning are available with powers of up to 563 hp and permanent all-wheel drive. Its battery size has not been announced, but they estimate an EPA autonomy of 480 km for the long-range versions, compatible with fast recharging up to 150 kW of power.

