The Farrelly brothers to make a sequel to ‘What a Pair of Idiots’

Peter and Bobby Farrelly are set to get back on their feet after Collider teased the pair to produce a sequel to their 1996 bowling comedy, ‘What a couple of idiots‘(Kingpin) .Village Roadshow Pictures backing the project whose details about its plot, its setting or its time frame are being discussed at this time.

The original film became a cult classic, with Roy Munson (Woody Harrelson) playing the new Iowa bowling champion. After his first tournament as a professional, he tries to scam some unwary, but things go wrong and he loses a hand. Twenty years later, Roy survives as best he can by selling supplies at the bowling alleys, but one day, he meets Ismael Boorg (Randy Quaid), an Amish bowler, and tries to trick him into making money.

It’s not clear at the moment if the Farrelly brothers will direct the sequel again, as there isn’t even a script to hang on to. We also don’t know if some of its stars like Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid, Vanessa Angely, Bill Murray will reprise their roles in this new project.