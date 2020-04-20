The coronavirus crisis will greatly affect football. The experts are clear that the clubs will have to throw more quarry than ever, and in that there are teams with a certain advantage. Today, Barcelona is not one of them precisely. The model of La Masía has been failing for years, so much so that in England they mock the fact that numerous promises have not triumphed with the Barça first team due to lack of opportunities.

The British newspaper The Sun publishes an extensive report this Monday in which, in a burlesque tone, he lists several cases with a pun included. ‘La Ma-See ya’, The author of the article writes, playing with the expression ‘see you’, which means ‘see you later’ or ‘see you’. The headline of the report is as follows: «Children wonder of Barcelona who did not succeed in La Masía, including the star of the PSG Icardi and the former Tottenham Dos Santos ».

Various proper names

Both of them are some of the protagonists of the aforementioned information. In England, it is not explained how Barça did not bet at the time on a striker like Icardi, who has subsequently proved to be a born scorer. They also don’t understand that Giovani Dos Santos he would not succeed despite being compared to Ronaldinho, or that Adama Traoré, who now shines in the Premier League, was hardly taken into account when he was a Barcelona youth squad.

But their cases are not the only ones referred to by The Sun, which goes further and asks why Gay Assulin, who came to compare with Messi in its beginnings, Isaac Cuenca and Jeffren Suárez, that after debuting and showing off were forgotten, Oriol Romeu, Muniesa and Jonathan Soriano, who made a career outside of Barça… It is evident that the Barça youth team has not been working as it should in recent years, proof of this is that the club does not bet on its young people, but prefers to cash in with them as has happened with Carles Pérez o Abel Ruiz and signing footballers from other teams with a check mark (Braithwaite).