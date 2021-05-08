The farewell of Vicente Vallés to Pablo Iglesias: “He has aged very quickly”

The elections in the Community of Madrid have not only left the image of the victory of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, but also the political march of Pablo Iglesias after the poor result of the left-wing bloc, which has not managed to stop the advance of the right. The presenter of Antena 3 Noticias Vicente Vallés, always very critical of the Podemos leader, has summarized in the newscast how the trajectory of Iglesias and the “new politics”, on which he has said that “he has aged very fast”.

“Pablo Iglesias abandons politics. has lasted seven years on the front line. It is still remembered how he enraged his colleagues in those times, when he aspired to take power and end the 78 regime, “Vallés began by exposing before giving way to a video of Iglesias from the Podemos Citizen Assembly in which he spoke of “storming the sky.”

“In these seven years that have passed since then, the leader of Podemos has not been able to end the regime of 78. He did come to the Government from the hand of Pedro Sánchez, but decided to quit just 14 months later to compete in Madrid “, summarized the journalist.

“Now drop everything and made the announcement talking about ‘trumpism’, ‘fascism’ and ‘far right’, and recognized that his political figure no longer adds, “added Vallés, referring to the policies of Díaz Ayuso and Vox.

The news program then recalled the words of Iglesias on the election night, when he recognized that “when you stop being useful you have to know how to withdraw“.

Although Vallés has admitted that “Pablo Iglesias has managed to get Podemos to regain some seats in Madrid”, the journalist has focused on the figures of Iglesias and Albert Rivera.

Vallés recalled the debate that both took place at the Carlos III University. “They were the leaders of the so-called new politics. Today, five years later, the new policy has aged very fast and both are out of the first line “, has sentenced.