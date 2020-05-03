Bogotá, May 2 . .- The FARC party criticized this Saturday a new massive espionage operation by the Colombian Army against at least 130 people using computer tools between February and December 2019, revealed this weekend by Semana magazine.

Through a statement, the community questioned that journalists, social and political researchers have “been the target of follow-up and harassment by the military intelligence and counterintelligence apparatus”, while the social leaders and ex-combatants are without protection.

“It is strikingly noteworthy that while the social leaders and ex-guerrillas are totally unprotected, the military intelligence agencies are in charge of investigating national and foreign journalists as a ‘legitimate target’,” said the group that was born after the signing of the agreement of peace between the former guerrilla and the Government in 2016.

In the communication, the FARC asked the government “to clarify what happened, including political responsibilities” and assured that “the control entities must guarantee transparency in the investigations.”

The party also condemned the computer monitoring with which, according to Semana, the Army built profiles of those affected that include graphics on their contacts, movements, journalistic work and even on their followers on social networks.

“This new scandal obliges us to insist on the urgency of a national debate on the military and state security doctrine, which goes beyond the idea of ​​the internal enemy,” said the community.

GOVERNMENT’S RESPONSE

The Semana magazine assures in its investigation that more than a hundred people were victims of computer monitoring, including journalists, politicians, human rights defenders, trade unionists and even generals and members of the Government.

However, the focus of the follow-ups is on the press, especially in American media correspondents, such as journalist Nick Casey of The New York Times.

Faced with the complaint, Colombian President Iván Duque stressed today that his Government will not tolerate “those who dishonor their uniforms or carry out practices contrary to the law” and therefore commissioned their Defense Minister, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, with a “rigorous investigation of the intelligence work of the last 10 years. “

Hours later, Trujillo assured that the complaint made by the magazine “is of immense seriousness” and asked the Prosecutor’s Office and the Prosecutor’s Office “to apply as soon as possible and the necessary rigor to know the full truth about these events.”

The Fundación para la Libertad de Prensa (FLIP), for its part, demanded from the government public explanations about the origin and purpose of these follow-ups “to ensure that these practices cease within the security forces.”

.