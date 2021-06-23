The fantastic video that shows how a 10-story building could be built in just 29 hours

A video of only 1 minute and 37 seconds has perplexed thousands of Internet users and social networks, since in this It shows how a 10-story building could be built in a little over 24 hours.

Incredible but true.

It turns out that a Chinese company undertook the task of pre-fabricating various pieces with which the building could be erected in no more than 29 hours.

In the images you can see the employees assembling different modules with the pieces, which will later be transferred to the work in cargo trucks, and the assembly is already carried out on site.

Each module used in the construction of the building by the Broad group was made with stainless steel, which included wiring, insulation, glazing and ventilation systems. Each one measures 12 meters long x 2.44 meters wide and another 3 meters high.

In addition, another interesting fact is that these modules are not fixed structures, so they can be moved to remove or put walls to the taste of each apartment owner so that they are residences, offices or hotels.

Its creators indicated that the building is durable, is resistant to earthquakes and can be disassembled if necessary to have to move it.

Although many have been amazed at what can be done today thanks to technology in the construction world, there are those who expressed their concern that this could cause unemployment for workers on the job site.

