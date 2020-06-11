Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

In the industry there are not many studies that were created before the new millennium and that still have a significant presence in the industry. One of them is Monolith Soft, creators of various series that stem from Xenosaga, the studio’s first project. Among the most prominent is Xenoblade Chronicles, a franchise that recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

A few hours ago, on June 10, the series created by Monolith Soft turned 10 years old. The studio co-founded by Tetsuya Takahashi, a former developer of Square Enix, worked on the creation of this new RPG series when Nintendo already owned the company, and in 2010 the game debuted for the Nintendo Wii.

Xenoblade Chronicles became a gem in the West

After the debut of the first installment, the popularity of the series grew so much that the success of the series was not exclusive to Japan, but also managed to appeal to the taste of Western players, to such a degree that the Wii title became highly coveted.

This, coupled with Shulk’s presence in Super Smash Bros. for Wii U & 3DS, made the RPG franchise more widely known and ensured the fighter’s return in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Since the launch of the first title, the Xenoblade Chronicles franchise has been expanded with the release of 2 other RPG titles, Xenoblade Chronicles X (Wii U) and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo Switch). Also, the original game, Xenoblade Chronicles, has had 2 relaunches that made some graphics and gameplay improvements, one for Nintendo 3DS and one for Nintendo Switch, which just debuted.

Monolith Soft Released Fantastic Art to Celebrate 10 Years of Xenoblade Chronicles

As you can imagine, Monolith Soft was not going to pass up the opportunity to celebrate with fans the 10th anniversary of Xenoblade Chronicles. The company released some beautiful illustrations showing the protagonists of the 3 installments of the franchise, Shulk (Xenoblade Chronicles X), Elma (Xenoblade Chronicles X) and Rex (Xenoblade Chronicles 2). Art was carried out by conceptual artist Koichi Mugitani, better known as CHOCO, who has worked on character design for the series. We leave you an image, you can find it in different resolutions for mobile or PC on the official website of Monolith Soft.

Xenoblade Chronicles 10th Anniversary

In addition, the artist shared an illustration of Melia (Xenoblade Chronicles), we leave you with her below.

As part of the Stay at Home initiative, at LEVEL UP we recommend Xenogears, the title that started the Xeno series, from which, as we tell you, Xenosaga was derived and, later, Xenoblade Chronicles. So if you want to know more about the title that gave rise to this entire universe, you cannot miss this article.

What do you think of this great event for Monolith Soft and Tetsuya Takahashi? Tell us in the comments.

If you want to celebrate the anniversary of the series in a big way and especially the first installment, we remind you that a few days ago an improved version of Xenoblade Chronicles was released for the Nintendo Switch. LEVEL UP had the opportunity to play it and in this link you will find the written review. You can read more news related to this series if you visit this page.

This year, 2020, is very important for many games because they are 10 years old. We recently told you that Super Mario Galaxy 2 celebrated its 10th anniversary. There are many more titles that will do so in the following months, so we leave you a video so you can see what they are.

