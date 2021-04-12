The fantastic idea of ​​a nurse in Brazil to give relief to patients with COVID



In addition to helping to measure oxygen levels, it emotionally accompanies the patient.

Photo: HELMUT FOHRINGER / Getty Images

If in itself catching the coronavirus is quite complicated given that everything becomes uncertainty, now imagine how difficult it is for those who end up in the hospital for complications from COVID-19.

The outlook for patients is not very encouraging, given the situation of the pandemic, it is impossible for them to see their family or loved ones in person again and without knowing exactly if they will be able to be with them again.

This causes severe anguish in the vast majority of COVID patients, which does not work in favor of the recovery of the sick.

In this situation, a nurse from Brazil, country that has become one of the great epicenters of the disease, He had an incredible idea that has already been around the world thanks to social networks.

With the help of a pair of latex gloves and hot water, the nurse named Lidiane Melo created something that she called herself as “The hand of God.” Melo He places the pair of gloves with hot water between the patient’s hands and with which he manages to give them a little warmth and alleviates a little their loneliness in the face of isolation.

Humans need touch as comfort. A couple of nurses in Brazil have come up with the “Hand of God” to help COVID patients in isolation. Two disposable gloves tied, full of hot water, attached to the patient’s hand, making them feel that they are not alone. pic.twitter.com/Mq9BnH0NWV – Shriman Visahan (@thevisahan) April 9, 2021

In an interview for a local media, he indicated that his invention had the first objective of optimizing the monitoring of patients via oximeter, but he discovered that it also helped them to cope with that feeling of loneliness and hopelessness in the face of adversity.

“I made this glove with hot water to improve my patient’s perfusion and see saturation better, and I hope you feel that someone is holding your hand,” added Melo in a conversation with Globo newspaper.

When questioning the reason for the name of this invention, Lidiane explained that it was because one of her patients constantly asked her to hold her hand because she was afraid of dying, since her 2 daughters and her 2 granddaughters depended on her. When putting on the gloves, the patient indicated that she felt accompanied but above all, calm.

“I made the hand, she calmed down, said that it seemed that I was holding her hand, and I said that it was not mine, that I should think that it was the hand of God, that I was going to help her get out of there,” he added .

After the photo of the invention went viral, some other medical professionals from other parts of the world decided to put it into practice.

It may interest you:

Before being intubated for coronavirus, he confesses to his wife that he was unfaithful

Kill a patient with coronavirus in hospital for disturbing the noise of the artificial respirator