The fantastic duel of Gerrit Cole vs Shane Bieber in the majors

The veterans Gerrit Cole and Shane Bieber provided one of the most exciting pitching duels of the MLB 2021.

We are talking about the two pitchers who are considered the two best pitchers in the American League and are among the top five in the American League. MLB.

Gerrit cole he won the start pitching 7 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 0 BB, 11 strikeouts, he made 111 pitches and 75 of them were strikes. Cole allowed an RBI single by Eddie Rosario, the only run he allowed.

He now has a 1.71 ERA with 50 strikeouts and 31 innings pitched.

Gerrit Cole’s final line tonight: 7.0 IP

3 H

1 ER

0 BB

11K

111 pitches

Gerrit Cole's final line tonight: 7.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 11K, 111 pitches, 75 strikes Dominance.

While Shane Bieber 7 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 3 BB, 9 strikeouts, made 119 pitches and 94 of them were strikes, he gave up a home run from Roudge Odor and Aaron Hicks.

Bieber became the second-most strikeout pitcher in the first five outings in LA history. MLB.

