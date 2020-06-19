Many of us have wondered if after this long quarantine we can return to our reality, if indeed when the epidemiological light is orange or yellow we can enjoy the spectacle we are fans of: wrestling; attending the arenas with our families and friends, with the leading man or the girlfriend, with the band to throw beer while our heroes and villains “break it” inside the ring.

A dream that can be extended even though the authorities have determined that in 16 states of the republic the traffic light changed from red to orange. Activities such as massive shows cannot be carried out even with a minimum of attendees, so what will our reality be like as fans?

Companies give us great shows

For our salvation, in the absence of live fights, closed-door functions are being carried out, an example is the function of the company Lucha Memes with Chairo Bill Vol. 5 from the Coacalco arena, with transmission on YouTube, or Triple A with Lucha fighter via streaming through the company’s official social networks. DTU recently gave us their Rancho de México event which took place on June 12 and in which fans could enjoy a digital pass whose cost was $ 50 or the function on Sunday June 14 where the IWRG He made the first part of the King of the Ring tournament, broadcast on the Más Lucha channel and where the fans could make donations to the fighters.

Let’s support Wrestling in times of crisis

Yes, wrestling has had to adapt to the situation that the Covid-19 has left us, it is necessary for fans to change and begin to value even more the work involved in performing a function: from the promoter, the fighters, referees and staff. Note that the work must be paid, that you must stop asking for “the link” to see them for free.

The reactivation of wrestling is the responsibility of all parties involved, today more than ever wrestling needs its fans and although we miss going to the arenas, enjoying the cheering that arises in the functions, the mother’s mind in every fight Today, we can only settle for enjoying from the comfort of our homes the functions that Mexican promoters provide us.

As fans we must adapt to the new way of seeing shows, not because they are broadcast they have less value, on the contrary, what each promoter does to provide us with quality functions is commendable. Let’s enjoy and support this sport that has been diminished by contingency.

