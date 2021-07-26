The fans of Atletico raises Germán Valera

The Atlético de Madrid played his first friendly of the preseason on Friday, against the Numantia in El Burgo de Osma. In a match that ended with a 1-1 tie on the scoreboard (the rojiblancos won on penalties) and which was marked by the few players from the first team who acted.

This led to the mattress quarry playing a leading role in the town of Soria, with more than half a dozen footballers in the starting eleven.

One of them was German Valera. The skilled attacking midfielder gave good samples of his quality, showing his hallmarks. Speed, overflow, vision of the game and arrival to the opposite area.

He did not score a goal. He also did not participate in the play of Atlético’s only goal and at halftime he stayed on the bench. But 45 minutes were enough for the rojiblanca fans to point out him as the best player in the world. Athletic of the party.

Almost 40% (39.19%) of the participants in the survey that MD raised consider that the Murcian was the most prominent footballer of the mattress team in the Municipal of El Burgo de Osma.

The following in the preferences of the followers, with 26% of the support, was Ivo Grbic. The Croatian goalkeeper did not concede a goal in the 45 minutes he was on the pitch and, in addition, he saved two maximum penalties in the shoot-out, which was decisive for Atlético to take the Jesús Gil Memorial to Madrid.

The third party with the most votes was Sergio Camello, with 15.3% of the votes. The room, Giuliano Simeone (14%). They close the survey Huntsman (3%), who ended up as captain lifting the trophy, and curiously Mario Soriano, who was the author of the Atlético goal but which only adds 1.85% of the votes.