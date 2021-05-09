The fans entertain the Espanyol squad at the stadium

05/09/2021 at 9:28 PM CEST

Roger Payró

It will not go down in history as one of the most iconic celebrations, but finally the squad and fans could feel close, very close. Perhaps too much, because we must not forget that we continue in times of pandemic and approximately 2,000 fans who received the expedition on their return from Zaragoza did not keep a safe distance. Understandable that, after the penance of going through Second, want to celebrate the return to the elite, although always with a head. Yes, masks were seen – what less! – as well as other materials more typical of the festivities; flags, banners, scarves, t-shirts & mldr; all to warm up the squad in an ‘impromptu’ celebration at the top of the stadium parking lot.

We put them in quotation marks because since the 0-0 at La Romareda sealed the promotion to First Division, the fans have only had to celebrate. From this morning there were already rallies organized by Curva and Juvenil in the near the RCDE Stadium, where the coach with the team arrived around 1:00 p.m.. I was present Raul tamudo, to whom the fans cheered with his classic song, one of the many that sounded and some initiated by players such as David López or Nico Melamed, two very different profiles within a template more than united.

Brown, disheveled

“All of you who are here, one by one, and all of these (in reference to the team) are the true architects and protagonists of this promotion. It has been a long year, with many difficulties, but we have noticed you on this path. We have missed you inside the stadium but there is little left and we will meet again in the First Division & rdquor;said a disheveled Vicente Moreno, already far from the discourse of caution that he has maintained throughout the year. He even bounced when the public asked him to.

Keidi Bare He opened a bottle of champagne and was one of the most animated. “Thank you for coming, Today is the happiest day of my life & rdquor;, assured the Albanian. There were parliaments for several, among them Embarba, whom the fans asked to stay. “Thank you on behalf of all my colleagues. I hope you have been proud of us. They have been very bad moments in which you have always been with us and that’s where you can see how big this hobby is, this club and this team. We’re first-rate, come on! & Rdquor ;.

“We are in First, we deserve it & rdquor ;, he pointed out Cabrera, who joked as a translator of Wu lei, who said a few words in Chinese although he also dared with Spanish: “I love you very much & rdquor;, he shouted notoriously happy despite the hard year that he has had to face. “Our strength is ‘la força d’un sentiment’ and our union, thanks to all & rdquor ;, he pointed out Nany dimata, who already has good notions of the language.

“Without you it would be impossible, so enjoy it and next year for more & rdquor; celebrated Diego Lopez, for whom the fans asked “Selection & rdquor ;. Handful, who assured that “last year I had to suffer it in the distance & rdquor ;, he also spoke although for now there is still no news of his renewal, one of the aspects that worried the souls present. Nevertheless, today the merriment reigned. He was already playing after the disappointments of the past.