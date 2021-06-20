The fans are right with Lady Loki but is it a lie?

If Loki, who is an Asgardian God, is gender non-binary, we might be wrong to call the apparition at the end of chapter 2 “Lady Loki”. However, this is how all the fan theories that advanced that the Loki variant that our Loki had to hunt had been baptized was going to be a woman. And no, they weren’t wrong … For now.

Lets start by the beginning. The evil Loki performs another kill to the tune of the song, ironically, ‘I Need a Hero’ by Bonnie Tyler. This musical choice by Marvel (on a par with Zack Snyder’s in ‘The Army of the Dead’ with ‘Zombie’, by The Cranberries) serves to lead us to our leading anti-hero. Loki is now in an office, in a suit, about to become a boring civil servant despite his charming little smile and his half-haired rebelliousness. We know that something is up, that the God of deception (or Trolling as Disney has called him promoting the series) but that ‘I Need a Hero’ also confirms, in case we doubted it, that our Loki is the good Loki of the series . Of course, with the nuance that he himself reminds Morbius:

Nobody bad is totally bad and nobody good is totally good.

It was not long before we discovered that Loki only wants to meet the “three lizards” who act as Guardians of Time. He also assures at another time that his intention is to take power away from them and take over the TVA, but we no longer trust that at all. If the character has shown one thing in the MCU, it is being a bitchy barking dog. Loki wants to meet the most powerful people in existence. When we discover that neither Morbius has ever seen them we begin to think that, as Loki himself believes, there is more than one cat locked in the origin and operation of the TVA. If these three lizard guardians exist or not, or if everything is a “confidential” sham, it will take a little longer to find out.

However, that suspicion about the TVA and its secrets leads us to Lady Loki and her motivations. Nobody bad is totally bad and the series has to explain to us why it wants to take revenge on the TVA, destroy the sacred timeline and take the chronology to chaos (or the Multiverse of madness, ahem). Loki, displaying both his intelligence and the lack of imagination of the most important officials of the universe, discovers that his evil variant is hidden in an apocalypse, an event that erases all the immediately previous variants and for which he cannot be located. .

After spoiling a salad and visiting Pompeii in its last seconds, it didn’t take long for Loki, Morbius and the Minutemen to arrive in Alabama in 2050, the “apocalypse” where the evil variant of Loki is found. Separated from his partner, Owen Wilson’s character will be seen out of action while Tom Hiddleston’s character faces off alone with various bodies possessed by his variant. First in a dialectical way and then in a bar fight, Hiddleston messes up a bit until Lady Loki appears … Or so they want us to think.

Although our Esquire partner Rafa Galán has already theorized a lot about the possible comic identity of this character, what we have to remember here are other things, that the protagonist of this series is the God of deception. Yes, we still have to find out why this character breaks down the sacred timeline; yes, we still have to know why Loki follows her (everyone was going to blame her for what happened), but the important thing is that this Lady Loki doesn’t have to be. Although in the beginning of the episode we are told that Loki is the most common variant of the TVA, who has come in many shapes and colors, Loki is not the only shapeshifter in the multiverse.

Throughout the fight, Loki himself does not understand the intentions of his, presumably, namesake. He even says that he would never “treat himself that way”. He is not even interested in conquering the greatest power in the universe, that of the Guardians of time! Here we go back to the beginning, to that phrase from Loki that no one bad is totally bad, and to that evidence that the Guardians of Time and the fundamentals of the TVA are a bigger lie than anything Loki has ever told.

Lady Loki may be a Grogu case, whom we all call Baby Yoda with no more in common with the Jedi master than the species. We might think that Disney Marvel has bet hard by revealing this Lady Loki already in chapter 2 but, as we already know the MCU and its series, we know that there is still a lot to dig behind. We can’t even call her Lady Loki yet, despite the little horn headband, without believing we’re wrong. It is the series of the “God of Trolling”, you better honor it.

