“The fans are not those who are interested in private life”

Clara Lago in the Palace of Santa Bárbara (Madrid). (Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez via .)

Accustomed to seeing her chaining projects since she was almost nine years old, many media wondered what the actress Clara Lago was doing in recent months. The Madrilenian has been silent for the last half year due to the filming of the series Limbo in Argentina, because “with the platforms there is so much secrecy …”, she explains, although she can already talk about it.

The 31-year-old interpreter has served as host in the immersive exhibition of Corona Paradise (Madrid), in which each room transports you through the five senses to a corner of Spanish nature.

She is clear about it: “Nature is harmony and human beings break it a little, we would have to reconnect.” How to do it is another story, although for Clara Lago her paradise is “that feeling of calm in the morning, or when you wake up and realize that you have two more hours to sleep.”

He cares about the environment, but he doesn’t just talk about it. He also does it from how much ‘we like’ to criticize, from the love that continues to unite Dani Rovira or from those experiences that “give you a host in the face and from which something positive always comes out in the end.” In his case, one in particular “affected him a lot in his day.”

Have you already tried the sensory experience? Which of them you stay?

With the sea room and with all the things that shouldn’t be there. It is the one that reaches me the most because the environment touches me a lot. In addition, it has an awareness bonus.

If there is something here, it is nature. You recently said that every time you eat meat or dairy it is like you are giving your mother a beating.

(Laughs) That phrase stuck, huh?

How do you go from eating meat to r …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.