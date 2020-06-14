Los Angeles, USA

PAmela Anderson with Jon Peters or Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike … Some spend the year, others are coming and others have not even completed a month or a week of marriage. Many celebrities went out to say yes and promised an eternal love that, in some cases, lasted little more than a sigh.

These fleeting links from some stars show that, « until death do you part », it can only be a done phrase.

Dennis Rodman was one of the athletes of the moment and an NBA star. Carmen Electra, one of the actresses who gave life to one of the beach watchers in the series « Baywatch ». And they were a couple. They were married in November 1998, but their marital happiness lasted only nine days.

Nicolas Cage

For Nicolas Cage it was his fourth wedding. Say yes to make-up artist Erika Koike. It was in March 2019 and he could count the days he was married with one hand: the marriage lasted four days.

It is not Cage’s only brief marriage. In 2002, Cage married Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of the King of Rock, Elvis Presley, in Hawaii. They were together for about two years, but their union lasted less than three months.

On the podium for marriages that last little more than a breath are Britney Spears and her childhood friend, Jason Alexander. They put on the rings and promised their vows after a day of partying. In the end they were married 55 hours.

Another beach watcher with a fleeting marriage. Rather, with three fleeting marriages.

In February of this year, Pamela Anderson and John Peters ended their relationship 12 days after saying yes. She said she had been rushed and he insinuated that she had only married him for financial reasons.

This was Anderson’s fifth marriage, the third short-lived. In 2006, she filed for divorce from musician Kid Rock, four months after the ceremony, because, she alleged, there were irreconcilable differences between the two.

Actor Eddie Murphy and producer Traceys Edmonds decided to say yes at a romantic wedding, 15 days later they were already separated.

Bradley Cooper was another actor who had a brief marriage to Jennifer Esposito, the star of the crime series « Blue Bloods. »