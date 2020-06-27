With the latest news from the world of entertainment and the irreverence that distinguishes him, Javier Ceriani returns to the fray with Chisme en Vivo, a space for Estrella TV that airs Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. ..

“The program comes as an extension of Gossip No Like, a space on my YouTube channel, where I follow the lives of celebrities. Fortunately, I also have the collaboration of the Mexican presenter Elisa Beristain here, who is as sharp in her analysis as I am, ”Ceriani told the Nuevo Herald from Los Angeles.

The Argentine presenter pointed out that, true to his habit, he is not bound by commitments to anyone and remains as politically incorrect as at the time when he was released in Miami.

« So I can talk about any television celebrity without limitations of any kind, for that I have more than enough courage, » he said.

When referring to the public he intends to capture, Ceriani clarified that he does not discriminate against any viewer.

« Our program is aimed at a multicultural audience, but as I know the Caribbean viewer like the back of my hand, having lived in Miami for 20 years, at times it has a flavor of Cuba, Venezuela and Puerto Rico, » he emphasized.

As for El Gordo and La Flaca (Univisión) and Suelta la Sopa (Telemundo), the spaces that compete with him in the afternoons, Ceriani said that unlike them, his is distinguished by the sharpness with which the contents are treated .

“There are times when those shows are not risky enough when they address certain issues. They do not take into account that today you have to be very aggressive and go to the last consequences to catch the viewer. It seems that they censor themselves ”.

Ceriani commented that during the quarantine he did not stop working.

While he was locked in his house, he continued to host the entertainment segment Nuestro Hollywood, by Estrella TV’s evening newscast, Chisme No Like and the radio station Malas Lenguas, which aired on the radio station La Que Buena FM 105.5.

“I must say that celebrities have been the big stars of the quarantine. As many were positive in the examination of the coronavirus and others spent it sending videos to the networks, the public followed them as if it were a soap opera, « said Ceriani, who maintains that the excess information on COVID-19 has saturated to the viewer.

« I think that when all this happens, television will have to do something different from what it is doing now because so much bombardment of unpleasant news can make the public indifferent, » he recommended. « As for us, the great challenge is to be much more creative to compete against the cell phone. »

In the two years he has lived in Los Angeles, the presenter confessed that he could not have done better. Aside from his achievements on Californian radio and television, he highlighted his participation in the dark humor play Eva Perón, which seasoned at The Hudson Theaters in Hollywood.

“I came to Los Angeles because I felt that I had already done everything in Miami. And it is no less true ”, said Ceriani, after remembering that he was part of such successful programs as Paparazzi TV, Hold on to him and La cosa nostra, and that he even tried himself as an actor in the comedies Under therapy, All for a Like and El Miami critic.

“I have conquered an audience that extends to northern Mexico. However, people continue to identify me as ‘the Miami presenter’, and many even think that I am Cuban. It is something that fills me with pride. ”

