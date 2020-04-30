Travis Scott, Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner.

Photo:

Tommaso Boddi / .

The famous are very proud of their children, proof of this are the whims they give them to make them happy and is that when you are the son of a rich and famous you have the opportunity to have the best luxuries.

And so that they know a little who are the little ones who reign in the show We leave you a list of the most famous children of the moment.

one. Stormi Webster

The daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott is the little favorite of social networks, they not only envy the glamor in which they live, but also the fortune of to be loved by all the members of the Kardashian family. The truth is that Stormi with his big annual parties is shaping up to be a great influencer like his mom. Many believe that Gigi and Zayn’s future baby could unseat her.

2. West-Kardashian children

Nort, Chicago, Saint and Psalm are the children of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West they are as popular as their cousin Stormi. North has stolen attention with the thoughtful comments he gives his mother and the expensive gifts he receives.

3. True Thompson

A little more from the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty, the little one was the fruit of love between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson and since she is an only daughter, she receives all the love and attention from her famous mother.

4. Disick children

Mason, Reign and Penelope are the three children of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. They have been fortunate to have a close family for a long time, however after controversial separation It seems that the dynamics have changed lately.

5. Blue ivy

The 8-year-old Beyoncé and Jay Z He has stolen the cameras, and while his brothers, the twins Sir and Rumi, are also famous, the truth is that the singer’s eldest daughter has stolen the attention with its incredible transformation.

6. Charlotte from Cambridge

The British princess is the dukes’ second daughter William and Kate. The truth is that she has stolen the attention of the royal family with her tenderness and the different occurrences it performs.

7. Kailani Ochmann

The daughter of Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann It is one of the most popular of social networks. And it is that since his birth was announced he has not stopped shocking fans. The truth is that now that the actors are separating, They do their best to keep their little one happy especially in this quarantine.

8. Aitana Derbez

The daughter of Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo It also gives something to talk about because of the great charisma he inherited from his famous father. The truth is that she is shaping up to continue in the show business triumphing.

9. Alaïa Costa

The daughter of Toni Costa and Adamari López He also knows how to steal camera, because his famous mother does not hesitate to show it off on his social networks. No doubt the little girl inherited the beauty of both parents.

10. The Piqué Mebarak children

Sasha and Milan are the children of Shakira and Gerard Piqué, the truth is that the family of the famous singer and footballer is one of the favorites of the show and although they have been attributed many rumors of separationThe truth is that they are very happy together.

