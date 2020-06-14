Santo Domingo, RD.

Parents and children, brothers and cousins; entire families gambled and sacrificed everything for that June 14, 1959 with the sole objective of overthrowing to the tyrant Rafael Leónidas Trujillo, who at the time had 29 years of iron dictatorship in the Dominican Republic.

One of those families who gave up every last thing they had for the freedom of their people was that of Juancito Rodríguez, a wealthy landowner who in 1946 decided to go into exile and finance Cayo Confites expeditions, in 1947, and Luperón, in 1949, both failed due to internal denunciations and betrayals.

“General Juancito”, as they called him, did not tire of fight the dictator Trujillo Despite these failures, he did not stop until he passed the torch on to his son, José Horacio Rodríguez Vásquez, a renowned lawyer and economist who always embraced his father’s democratic ideals.

Rodríguez Vásquez had also participated in Luperón’s expedition and he was the commander of the landing of 144 men by Maimon and Estero Hondo, on June 20, six days after landing by Constanza happened on June 14, 1959, 61 years ago.

They came …

It was 6:20 in the afternoon when a plane painted with the initials of the Trujillo Air Force landed in the town of Constanza.

The 54 men commanded by Enrique Jiménez Moya and Delio Gómez Ochoa they were immediately ambushed by Trujillo’s troops, so they had to repel themselves through the mountains to safeguard their lives.

“The degree of commitment that these expeditionaries had was unimaginable, here the people have not known how to assess the magnitude of what that was, young and not so young came to fight Trujillo; the doctor Toribio Bencosme was 47 years old and my father (José Horacio Rodríguez Vásquez) was 49; Lucas Pichardo, historical founder of the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD) was 62 years old and came with a son to fight, “Porfirio Rodríguez tells LISTÍN DIARIO during an interview via Zoom.

Porfirio tells that there were at least three expeditionaries who came to give their lives with their children, as well as brothers and cousins ​​who left the relative comfort of exile to die in the attempt to free the Dominican people from tyranny.

Even many of those who sacrificed they had fought Trujillo from the beginning of his tyranny.

“Trujillo was always fought, the 59 ‘expedition was already the epilogue to the dictatorship; but since 1930 Trujillo was fought; people who fought in its early days, participated in the expedition of ’59 like the Mainardi brothers” , explains Porfirio, who is the grandson of Juancito Rodríguez and the son of José Horacio Rodríguez Vásquez.

Divisions and failures

One of the things that is not said, says Porfirio Rodríguez, is that neither the PRD nor the Dominican Popular Movement (MPD) They officially supported the expedition, even though members of their parties did so on their own.

“The PRD was not officially added, neither Juan Bosch nor Ángel Miolan; nor was the MPD added. The reason is that they did not believe that it would prosper because there was no long-distance support here, “he explains.

Porfirio gives an example to Fidel Castro, who had the support of Frank País who led the sabotages in the capital of Cuba, in accordance with the guerrilla fronts established in Sierra Maestra.

Other situations that produced the military failure of the expedition were the indoctrination and terror that the Trujillo state maintained, especially among the peasants.

“The peasants turned their backs on the expeditionaries because the indoctrination was absolute since the people were hiding from their own children who were antitrujullistas. Many people were thrilled to learn that the expedition had arrived in the country; however, they could not prove it to them not even their relatives “, Porfirio exposes.

Finally Trujillo crushed the expedition with his military apparatus and the 198 men who came to fight it only survived Mayobanex Vargas, Delio Gómez Ochoa, Pablito Mirabal, Poncio Pou Saleta, Francisco Medardo Germán and Gonzalo Almonte Pacheco.

Juancito Rodríguez he had lost the last thing he had left: his son José Horacio Rodríguez Vásquez, who died in combat the same day of the landing, who had fallen behind due to problems with the boat and bad weather.

Six months before Trujillo’s execution, and with nothing more to lose, Juancito killed himself while in exile and without being able to see the satrap out of power.

Again to pass the torch

Porfirio Rodríguez is president of the Héroes de Constanza, Maimón and Estero Hondo Foundation, and over the years he has been in charge of rescuing historical memory so that new generations can learn about the sacrifice made by so many men and women to liberate the Dominican people from the tyranny.

“There are many people who yearn for a tyranny without truly knowing one as such. Here there is a degree of discussion and criticism that at that time was intolerable for the regime. But even so, the fight must continue to be consolidated”, Porfirio says.

This fight of which he speaks has been raised by the candidate for deputy of Alianza País for the constituency # 1, José Horacio Rodríguez, his son.

Under the motto of ‘Good Politics’, José Horacio carries on his shoulders the fight of his family to consolidate a true representative democracy in the country.

“It is not true that the Dominican Republic has run out of the ability to give birth to men and women of that lineage and those principles, that there are not only politicians who want theirs; it is those types of politicians that must be fought”, He says.

José Horacio is the youngest person of the country in occupying the position of secretary general of a political party (the then Democratic Option, today merged with Alianza País) and is currently the youngest member of the ALPAIS political commission.

José Horacio’s proposals are aimed at strengthening justice and institutionality to fight impunity and corruption, protect the environment, promote a comprehensive vision of citizen security and the right to the city, as well as the protection of the Human Rights of all people.