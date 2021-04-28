The family that for a century made a small fortune selling the exact time to Londoners

For several decades we have multiple methods to know exactly what time it is, but centuries ago being able to know it was not easy nor was it available to everyone.

Ruth Belville inherited a family business started by her father that consisted of selling the exact time every day (image via Wikimedia commons)

Since in 1833 it was determined that the official schedule of England would be marked by the Royal Greenwich Observatory (in London), announcing itself by the rest of the country through the telegraphic line.

This caused that, depending on the place and time in which the message was received with the time, there would be some type of jet lag between different places.

Even in London itself and the towns around the English capital there was such a gap and only those who were close to the Royal Observatory could approach to set their clocks, but those who did not live in the vicinity had it more complicated.

We are talking about a time in which a watch should be wound daily and that, depending on the movement of the wearer (since they used to be pocket watches), it could be delayed or advanced with respect to the real time.

For this reason, a clever entrepreneur named John henry belville He had a great idea to start a business that brought him good profits: selling the exact time at home.

In 1836, Mr. Belville purchased a high-quality watch made by the prestigious watchmaker John Arnold and that it had been initially from duke of sussex, Y every morning he went up to the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, where he would put it with the exact time and start a horse-drawn carriage tour that lasted several hours and that would take him to visit 200 clients who had contracted his daily service to set their clocks (including official estates, railway stations

Throughout two decades John Henry Belville carried out this work on a daily basis, until in 1856 he died, leaving his widow, Maria elizabeth, in charge of the business that her late husband had started and that had allowed them to live comfortably all those years.

Maria elizabeth belville She continued with the business of selling the time (more and more clients satisfied with the accuracy and efficiency of the service) until she decided to retire in 1892, when she was already in her eighties, so she decided to transfer the business to her daughter Elizabeth ruth (who was 38 years old at the time and would come to be known as ‘Greenwich Time Lady’) and that, like his parents, he carried out over the next decades the meticulous task of consulting the exact time of the Greenwich Royal Observatory and serving it to his numerous clients through the route he made.

It is curious to observe how this was a business that gave some considerable benefits to the Belville family and that it exclusively maintained the aforementioned exact time sale service.

But everything changed when in 1908 John wynne, manager of the ‘Standard Time Company’ (a company dedicated to broadcasting the time by telegraph), publicly accused Elizabeth Ruth Belville of unfair competition and of ‘using her femininity’ to stay in business and obtain clients. Some statements that were collected by The Times newspaper and that supposed a negative publicity for Greenwich Time Lady’s business, who saw how from then on his clientele was decreasing (we must not forget that at that time British society was extremely macho).

Despite this setback, Elizabeth ruth belville he stayed in the business of selling the exact time until 1940, at the age of 86, when he decided to retire. He passed away on December 7, 1943 in Surrey, England. The watch used for the business was the same throughout that century and after the death of the Greenwich Time Lady, it ended up in the hands of the ‘Worshipful Company of Clockmakers’ (Venerable Watchmakers Company) of London

Image source: Wikimedia commons

