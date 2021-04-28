The family diversity law will come to Congress in 2022 and will focus on LGTBI and single-parent families

The Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, announced on Wednesday that the family diversity bill that her department has been preparing for months It will arrive at the Congress of Deputies in early 2022. With this rule, which Belarra explained will be focused on groups such as “monomarental” and LGTBI families, the Government intends to resolve “the high incidence of situations of vulnerability and risk of poverty and exclusion” in this type of family, said Belarra.

The announcement took place in the appearance of the minister this Wednesday in the commission of Social Rights of the Congress, where Belarra expressed her “institutional commitment” with “family diversity” at a time “in which we see how from certain sectors the discourses that deny it are normalized and try to impose a single family model, supposedly traditional, denying the rest of the families the possibility of enjoying the same rights and forming their family in freedom. ”

The rule, Belarra explained, aims to solve the current problems in the “protection” of these families, which in the minister’s opinion is “fragmented, outdated and uneven.” “A law is necessary that legally recognizes this diversity and that it addresses both the high incidence of situations of vulnerability and risk of poverty and exclusion, which affects families with dependent minors and especially single-mother families, “said Belarra, who specified that” a 80% “of single-parent families” are headed by women. “

“The law will focus on several areas for improvement, among which are to advance in the full legal and social recognition of family diversity, improve its social protection, deploy with measures to support conciliation and co-responsibility and attend, in specifically, to those families who have special circumstances or needs in order to be cared for and supported according to them “, specified Belarra, who insisted that,” very especially “, they will try to “advance in the social equality of LGTB families”.

Last March, the general director of Family Diversity and Social Services, Patricia Bezunartea, already advanced that the norm will include a “specific regulation for the protection of single-parent families”. Bezunartea specified that the law will establish a state framework of “social aid, tax benefits, housing access programs, conciliation measures and specific policies for vulnerable groups such as victims of violence, families at risk of exclusion, with children, with dependents or disabled “.

The text that prepares Social Rights, however, has also generated alarm in sectors such as the Madrid Federation of Large Families (Fedma), which has criticized the possibility that income criteria are introduced when granting aid these types of families and have accused the department led by Belarra of promoting “harassment and demolition of the family.” The law “would eliminate as a priority criterion the number of children, which is precisely the essence and nature of large families.”

The Imserso trips will return in October

Belarra also confirmed that Imserso’s trips will resume next October if the health situation allows it, as the Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto, announced a few days ago. “We are already working on the implementation of administrative processes so that, Once the health authorities consider it appropriate, both programs can be restarted: that of social tourism and that of hydrotherapy, “explained Belarra, who pointed out that,” if the vaccination process continues at a good pace, “” the next Imserso travel season will begin as normal as every year. “

Sources from the Ministry of Social Rights explain that “months ago” the preparatory administrative work for this travel season began. “Already in December 2020, meetings were held and the contributions of the elderly themselves were collected, through representative groups, with the aim of receiving their demands and opinions regarding tourism and spa programs”; they hold.