The Family Book says goodbye after a century of history

After more than a century of history between its pages and accompanying Spanish families, the time has come to let go of the Family Book. As of next Friday, April 30, it will cease to be issued by the civil registries and that booklet with blue covers and sheets to record the data of the contracting parties and their descendants will become almost a relic. In its place, a new modernized and digital registration system will come into effect.

The Family Book has three days to go before it becomes a relic. (Photo: Yahoo News)

The Family Book, which can still be obtained this week, has been a long goodbye. Responds, as they remember in Las Provincias, to what was collected in the Law 20/2011 of the Civil Registry, whose application has been extended on several occasions. But this is the final one. From now on this document will not be delivered on the occasion of the marriage or birth of a child and its place will be occupied by a rtelematic registration with the data of each individual. Although, yes, those already delivered will continue to be valid.

From the aforementioned Valencian newspaper they have contacted several civil registries and they have expressed their doubts, since they still do not know what the exact guidelines will be that they must follow as of April 30. For now, they await instructions.

On the occasion of the farewell to the Family Book, here are some curiosities about its centennial history and how it has changed over the years, which has not been much:

He was born on November 15, 1915, in times of the reign of Alfonso XIII by the Ministry of Grace and Justice. The former, according to an ABC report, cost one peseta. Now it is a free procedure.

Starting in the 1940s, during the Franco dictatorship, the photo of the contracting parties.

After 1960 the photo was no longer mandatory.

In the year 1942According to El Diario de Jerez, it was allowed to include new nuptials and annotations were added “for the purposes of their employment in the Family Allowances schemes”

In 1943 the price rose to three pesetas, except for those who registered as poor who received it free.

Also during the Franco regime, to control, for example, at couples who went to hotels and they were required at reception to verify that they were married.

With the approval of marriage between persons of the same sex in front of the names of the components of the couple was included in both cases the mention Mr / Mrs. Before there was only one in each.

The single mothers they began to apply for it in 1981.

