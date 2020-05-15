Do you remember the Vázquez Sounds? Sure yes. Beyond 2011 they broke the internet with a good cover of Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep” getting millions of views on YouTube. Today, it’s time for you to meet the new family band who has gone viral for their cover on The Beatles.

His name is Colt Clark & ​​The Quarantine Kids, an ingenious and funny name that refers directly to the times we live in. Just like their names, their covers are a true bomb of talent and tenderness. Listening to them once is enough to join the list of fans that accumulate day after day.

Colt Clark, the lead vocalist and guitarist for the band, is a musician who has seen his work disappear these days that live music only exists behind the screen. “Around March 16, I lost everything, my whole business was canceled and while I was at home, I saw how good children were with music”Colt told a local outlet.

Brilliantly both Colt and his wife Aubree came up with the idea of ​​forming a music band. And it really all makes sense. What do you do if you are a musician, you realize that your troubled children are very good at playing various instruments, and you have them locked up in the house all the time?

It is time to introduce the other members. Next to Colt we find Cash and Beckett on drums and bass respectively, and up front we find 6-year-old Bellamy. Responsible for presenting the group, playing the shakers, singing and dancing to the rhythm of the music in an enviable way.

It all started a little over a month ago when a cover of the Traveling Wilburys’ “Handle With Care” was released. Since then, they learn and share a new song on social media every day. Over there we find “Start Me Up”, “I’m a Believer” and “Sweet Home Alabama”.

However, the success that led them to go viral, was “Come Together”. The video was uploaded a week ago and little by little it gets more and more reproductions. At the moment, it has little more than 180,000 views and counting.

On his viral cover, Colt said: “Let’s try to make an easy Beatles song this week for ‘Beatles Wednesday.'” They chose this one. I had my doubts because it is not so easy, but they destroyed it ”.

Clark continued: “This is the 31st day of our evening family reunion. I teach the children a song in the morning, we play it a couple of times, and then we record it at night. The songs are far from perfect, but we are having a lot of fun doing it. ”.

Seeing his initiative, a friend of Colt created a GoFundMe page for the Clarks (due to his job loss), so people can tip their father in a “virtual jar” if they so choose. Whether that is the case or not, here we leave you the best of Colt Clark & ​​The Quarantine Kids:

