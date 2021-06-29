The families of Rabiot, Mbappé and Pogba argue for the elimination of France

06/29/2021

On at 21:57 CEST

Few expected the elimination of France to be so early or at the hands of Switzerland. ‘Les Bleus’ were the big favorites of this Eurocup and his prompt goodbye strained the atmosphere of his selection. According to RMC Sport, after the French catastrophe, the mother of Rabiot faced the families of Pogba Y Mbappe. After the latter failed the decisive penalty, he asked the family of the PSG footballer to redirect his son and take away so much arrogance.

And on the other hand, the mother of the player of the Juventus blamed the relatives of the Manchester United midfielder for the loss of the ball that started Gavranovic which led the game to extra time. The attitude of Rabiot’s mother surprised the testimonies by her aggressiveness.