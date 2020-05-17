The National Coalition, made up of seven political organizations opposed to the Ortega regime (Alianza Cívica, UNAB, the Democratic Restoration Party, the Campesino Movement, the Liberal Constitutionalist Party, Yatama and the Nicaraguan Democratic Force) accused the dictatorship of again violating human rights of Nicaraguans for openly exposing them to the contagion of Covid-19, due to what they consider to have been negligent management of the health crisis that Nicaragua is experiencing.

“The families of the people killed by Covid-19 face a government that lies to them, withholds information from them and gives them death certificates that do not correspond to the diagnostic truth, forcing them to chase trucks to discover the place where they bury their beloved. As if that were not enough, they are also threatened by police or paramilitaries, so that they do not tell the truth about the causes of death and these irregularities, “the statement from the National Coalition quotes.

A LA PRENSA report released this Friday revealed how the Daniel Ortega dictatorship has increased surveillance with civilian-clad motorists outside public hospitals, where suspected and confirmed cases of Covid-19 are being treated. The same occurs in public cemeteries where night burials have become a custom.

«Nicaragua is in a critical phase of increasing Covid-19 cases. Community contagion is a reality. The latest report from the Covid-19 Citizen Observatory, on Monday, May 11, records more than 180 deceased people and more than a thousand infected people in the country. This figure will continue to increase, according to the Scientific Multidisciplinary Committee of Experts, mainly because the government has not taken any action that tends to reduce infections, “added the statement.

It also echoes the reports of the Citizen Observatory for the Covid-19 crisis that registers more than 120 infected people in the health sector. “Still the medical staff and assistants

The country’s public hospitals, which risk their lives and the health of their families, still do not receive decent treatment, nor the guarantees of necessary supplies and equipment, which increases their risk of infection, disease or death. The dictatorship risks the capacity of the health system to take care of us when we need public health services, “he adds.

The National Coalition denounces that the negligent handling of the health crisis in Nicaragua has exposed citizens to contagion, due to the lack of transparency and misinformation about the situation of the pandemic in Nicaragua. “The police, paramilitary and CPC agents repression of the dictatorship harass families, besiege public and private hospitals, as well as cemeteries in the country,” they claim in the statement.

Finally, they demanded to know the situation of the 37 political prisoners who are in the jails of the dictatorship with symptoms of Covid-19, according to sources from relatives and teams of lawyers. On Wednesday, May 12, the dictatorship released more than 2,500 common criminals and did not include any of the political prisoners.