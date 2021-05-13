The families of Bayern players, in the same concentration as the team

05/13/2021 at 8:07 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The families of Bayern players are in the same concentration as the rest of the team, breaking the protocol imposed by the Bundesliga. To minimize the risk of contagion, the German league obliges clubs to confine themselves to the same hotel since Wednesday and secure the bubble group.

The members of the Bavarian team attended the rally with some companions from the family nucleus, according to the newspaper BILD. In Germanic football, each club is responsible for complying with the measures imposed by the Bundesliga, therefore family members should stay at the hotel except to go to and from training sessions.

Bayern will face Freiburg next Saturday (15:30 / #Come on) with the title of champion under his arm. The win over Borussia M’Gladbach, added to the defeat of Leipzig at Signal Iduna Park, gave the Bavarians the 31st league title, the last of the Hansi Flick stage.

The 2021/22 season, with Nagelsmann

With the title of champion mathematically assured, Bayern face the last two days with their sights set on next season, when they will debut a new coach: Julian Nagelsmann. The current Leipzig coach will replace the successful Hansi Flick, who will take over the reins of the national team.

European elimination and cup they only leave Bayern with the Bundesliga after completing a perfect 2020 with all six titles. Hansi Flick picked up the heritage of Carlo Ancelotti and built one of the most authoritarian teams in European football: a team that has lost eight defeats in its 84 games as first manager.