the familiar created for Europe

The family bodies they are not very popular in markets like ours. However, there are other countries where they have a much greater reception and are postulated as an ideal alternative to travel. Genesis announced their arrival in Europe this year and they will do so with a suitable and current range of vehicles. To these copies they will also add a new Genesis G70 Shooting Brake, the family member that has been made thinking especially in this region.

As its name suggests, it uses the base of the Genesis G70, a mid-size saloon that aims directly at the premium segment. It transforms completely its bodywork to offer that extra practicality that family members boast. Although the truth is that its measurements are exactly the same, since it has a length 4,685 mm, a width of 1,850 mm and a height of 1,400 mm; with a wheelbase of 2,835 mm.

Where the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake will stand out above the saloon model will be in a 40% larger boot, with a much wider loading mouth, in addition to the possibility of folding the rear seats in three parts (40:20:40). It will be the fifth model of the brand Korean to arrive in Europe, being accompanied by the Genesis G70 itself, the GV70 and the G80 and GV80. Although at the moment they will not be available in our country, their commercialization will begin in Germany, the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

While we continue to wait for more technical data on the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake, we will just talk about what we see. Its exterior design features the characteristic grill of the brand in a lower position and surrounded by the LED headlights with the light signature with two horizontal lines. The profile is what changes the most by offering that familiar silhouette, with a striking floating spoiler at the rear. The rear is finished off by the Two Lines pilots and a rather sporty-looking diffuser.

