One of the most poignant conspiracy theories regarding the Covid-19, especially dangerous for spreading falsehoods and misinformation on a large scale wrapped in scientific conjectures with little or no basis but with hints of truth, is the one that has spread the controversial virologist Judy Mikovits.

In his video titled ‘Plandemic’, which is allegedly part of a forthcoming documentary of the same name, Mikovits makes controversial and incendiary claims, but they have been denounced as of dubious veracity and even patently deceitful. Something similar has happened with a recent book in which she redoubles her claims.

Judy A. Mikovits in front of the Whittemore Peterson Institute of which she was research director. (David Calvert for AP Images)

For example, The Guardian notes, Mikovits notes that United States government health agencies concealed their research that vaccines weaken people's immune systems, making them more vulnerable to Covid-19, claiming the outbreak of coronavirus was a conspiracy promoted by the World Health Organization, Bill Gates and the big pharmaceutical companies, points out that wearing masks It is dangerous because it "activates your own virus" and blames the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, headed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, for being the institution that buried his research.

She has gone so far as to say that she was part of the team that first isolated HIV (the cause of AIDS) but that Fauci stopped for months the publication of her findings while Robert Gallo wrote his article on his research on the matter to appropriate all the credit. . According to her, that delay caused the virus to spread and millions died.

There is no evidence to support any of it, but that clamor echoes with other conspiracy theories, which are especially prevalent among the radical right and other groups, which formulate notions that go back to the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic does not really exist and is a notion. created to promote other interests to those who point out that the virus was created or spread, either by mistake or as a biological weapon.

Although they lack scientific evidence to validate them, these notions have been consumed with intensity on social networks. and Fauci, who generally enjoys enormous respect and prestige, is a frequent target for disinformation and unfounded attacks by certain conspiratorial and politically recalcitrant circles.

Mikovits ‘Plandemic’ video went hugely viral before it was removed, due to its patent falsehoods, from Facebook, YouTube and other platforms, although she continues to broadcast it via a website. And the fact that this video is presented as coming from an “outstanding virologist” gives credibility among certain people and fuels disinformation and paranoia. A book recently published by her, in which she abides those same notions, has become a bestseller.

Mikovits earned a doctorate in biochemistry and molecular biology from George Washington University in 1991, and by 2009 she was director of research at the Whittemore Peterson Institute, a private entity in Reno, Nevada, where she conducted virus studies and even went on to publish a notorious report on This in the journal Science.

But in reality, as reported by Science itself, which makes a wide refutation of many of Mikovits's claims, she would be a discredited scientist, whose claims fell apart when contrasted by other scientists, and was even arrested after she was accused by the private institute where she worked in 2011 of removing from the laboratory that proprietary information of that entity and have stored it on your computer, your email and memory devices.

The Science article that Mikovits co-authored claimed that a retrovirus present in mice, called XMRV, would be responsible for chronic fatigue syndrome in humans and could be treated with retroviral drugs.

But soon other scientists began to analyze those findings and found that they could not be replicated or even that they were wrong. XMRV was shown to have been created in the laboratory by accident and would never have infected any human being.

In the end, the authors of the article, except Mikovits, retracted their claims, but she decided to participate in a new study, from Columbia University, to elucidate the relationship between XMRV and chronic fatigue syndrome.

Judy A. Mikovits and a graduate student in the Whittemore Peterson Institute laboratory in 2011. (David Calvert for AP Images)

That investigation did not find the pathogen in blood samples from 300 people, says Science, including 150 who suffered from this syndrome and Mikovits herself acknowledged that there was no evidence that XMRV affected humans.

Shortly after Mikovits had the aforementioned problems with justice and although the charges were ultimately dropped, his figure had been discredited before the scientific community. But since then she has reaffirmed her thoughts on XMRV, raised links between vaccines and exacerbation of diseases, and even suggested controversial treatments for autism.

Some see her as a kind of heroine who has been persecuted for her discoveries and complaints, and that is the image that many find in the video Plandemic ’video and other statements by Mikovits. But there is a broad consensus that his claims are fraught with distortions and falsehoods, and Science itself shows this by reviewing some of Mikovits’ sayings in the video above.

For example, Science notes that Mikovits was a laboratory technician in the team of Francis Ruscetti (who collaborated with Gallo) at the National Cancer Institute in the United States at the time of the discovery of HIV, but there is no evidence that she was part of the team. who first identified that virus.

His first published article on HIV, co-authored with Ruscetti, appeared two years after Gallo’s (published in 1984), and even Ruscetti’s first article on it was published in 1985. And there is no evidence, says Science, that Fauci has withheld publication of those articles or that this has led to millions of deaths.

Other misunderstandings or distortions that Science unmasked in relation to the claims of Mikovits’ video are that his doctoral thesis “revolutionized the treatment of HIV / AIDS” by pointing out that this work did not have a discernible impact on the subject, denying that Mokovitz was brought to the prison without charges against her (the charges were filed by the laboratory where she worked, and were later dropped) and that she has not shown evidence that, as she alleges, Fauci, managers of the Department of Health, the Justice Department or the FBI have colluded against her.

Nor do they have scientific support for her claims that vaccines have killed or would kill millions, when in fact vaccination has saved countless millions of lives, and it is not true, says Science, that there are no vaccines that work against RNA viruses. , when in fact there are, for example, effective vaccines against influenza, measles or rubella.

And Mikovits has even claimed, in tune with other conspiracy theories, that the new coronavirus that Covid-19 causes was lab-manipulated and deliberately or mistakenly released from there, and that the emergence of the new coronavirus could not have happened naturally because that it would take “800 years to happen”.

But Science has indicated that the evolutionary distance between the new coronavirus and the virus closest to it, identified in bats by a laboratory in Wuhan, is 20 to 80 years, and there is no evidence that the pathogen has been tampered with. Much less of that manipulation has happened, as she slipped, with the participation of laboratories in North Carolina, the United States Army and the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

The LiveScience portal adds other rebuttals to the 'Plandemic' approaches: it indicates that it is false that the beaches have curative powers, that an eventual coronavirus vaccine will kill millions and that in Italy Covid-19 was especially severe because the influenza vaccine is grown there in dog cells.

And their notion that wearing masks “activates their own expressions of coronaviruses” would be pointless, and Science, one of the world’s most prestigious scientific journals, adds that there is no evidence that the use of masks “can activate the virus and make people sick. “

Mikovits has even resorted to curious memes on social media to spread his ideas and attacks on Fauci.

All in all, Mikovits’ scientific profile makes his sayings credible to those who are susceptible to conspiracy theories, and his video is gasoline on fire for those equivocal ideas and attitudes.

This is especially dangerous for individual and public health: the rejection or questioning of vaccines, which can certainly lead to rare adverse reactions, has led to a rejection of vaccination that has caused severe outbreaks of measles in the United States, for example , and stirred discredited ideas about the relationship of vaccination and autism.

Unsubstantiated notions such as that the use of masks is dangerous can cause real danger for the population by increasing the risks of contagion and in general ideas that separate the population from the proven scientific data and cultivate conspiratorial or gruesome explanations do not contribute to the protection of individuals and communities.

Instead, they foster mistrust, fear, confrontation and rancor. Something that does nothing to help the creation of an informed and conscious community or to mitigate and curb public health threats such as the current Covid-19 epidemic.

Whoever wants to expand their information on how various media and specialists have refuted the notions raised by Mikovits in 'Plandemic' and how it went viral on the internet can consult the Poynter Institute report.