The false texts that for more than a century are used to promote anti-Semitic hatred

The Jewish people have been one of the most persecuted and retaliated in history, being subjected to expulsions, confinement in ghettos and concentration camps and genocides over a long period of time.

The false texts that for more than a century have been used to promote anti-Semitic hatred (images via Wikimedia commons)

Many have been the peoples, governments and cultures that have shown a special hatred and anti-Semitism. It was not only during the period of the German Third Reich that it occurred (it was the most atrocious and recent in history, but not the only one), finding that they were persecuted in times and places as diverse as in Ancient Rome ( 1st century AD), in the Visigothic Kingdom (VI), Al-Andalus (XII), England (XIII), France (XIV), Spain, Austria, Portugal and Duchies of Parma and Milan (XV), Kingdoms of Naples, Genoa, Bavaria and Papal States (XVI) and so on until we reach our days (without forgetting the Soviet Union in the 20th century).

Accompanying this inexplicable rejection that Jewish people have received have always been a series of stories, tales and legends that have been dedicated to fomenting anti-Semitic hatred.

One of the most widely disseminated anti-Jewish propaganda texts was known as ‘The protocols of the wise men of Zion’ and that it was put into circulation in tsarist Russia in 1902 and in which, supposedly, it was indicated the plans that the sages of Zion had secretly taken for the Jews to control society and dominate the world.

It stated that the aforementioned meetings took place during the ‘First Zionist Congress’ celebrated in the Swiss town of Basel between 20 and 31 August 1897.

Curiously, this document was put into circulation by a Russian government official, who indicated that he had received it from a reliable source who had assured him that it was the true minutes of the secret meetings of the old Jewish sages.

These texts spread throughout Russia, crossing borders and reaching all corners of the European continent (and later the rest of the planet), serving as one of the anti-Semitic elements in the following decades under the title ‘The Jewish Peril’ (The Jewish danger).

Read more

It took great relevance after the Russian Revolution of 1917, being used by the Soviets to excuse themselves in their persecution of Russian Jews. But over the years it was used as a manual among anti-Semitic groups.

It should be noted that long before the arrival of Adolf Hitler to power, some thirty editions of ‘The Protocols of the Elders of Zion’ had already been published and distributed throughout Germany and numerous are the references made by the Nazi leader (among them in his book ‘My fight’) and that served as a firm argument to justify the hatred and persecution of the Jewish people.

But it should be noted that long before the text was disseminated through the propaganda channels of Nazism it had already been unmasked in 1921 as a fraud by the British newspaper ‘The Times’, being able to demonstrate that ‘The protocols of the wise men of Zion’ were actually a plagiarism of another work that had nothing to do with Judaism and to which the references to the Hebrew people had been added, in order to maliciously provoke , their persecution and fomenting anti-Semitic hatred in Russia.

In reality, those supposed Zionist texts had been taken and transcribed from the 1864 work, made by the French satirist. Maurice joly and what is the title ‘Dialogue in Hell between Machiavelli and Montesquieu, or the politics of Machiavelli in the 19th century’ which was about a plot concocted by the emperor Napoleon III with the intention of dominating the world and that it was nothing more than a humorous pamphlet and had nothing to do with Judaism.

Image source: Wikimedia commons

More stories that may interest you: