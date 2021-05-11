The false myth of Venezuelans who support Ayuso

Spanish Miami, ‘Little Caracas’ or simply the Venezuelan community. Lately, there has been a lot of talk about this small but growing group and its inclination when casting the vote in the Madrid elections.

We know little about this demographic, but it has sparked some interest in the press that, on occasion, considers Venezuelans as a monolithic group, so it would be convenient to clarify some preconceived arguments.

In this case, it is difficult to get anything clear. The surveys do not have a sufficient sample to analyze them in depth, so a decade of barometers would have to be combined to get any clear idea of ​​them.

However, we know that, according to the most recent data from the January 2020 register, people with Venezuelan nationality in the Community of Madrid exceed 59 thousand people, 20 thousand more than the previous year. On the other hand, people born in Venezuela who reside in the CAM almost double that number, exceeding 115 thousand people, 33 thousand more than a year ago.

Venezuelans, therefore, represent 14% of those born in America and 1.7% of the population of the Community of Madrid.

But what do we know about their voting preferences? Are Venezuelans really on the right?

I have crossed the results of the May 4 elections by census sections – a smaller geographic unit, with a population of less than 2,500 inhabitants – with the data from the continuous register.

Next, we can observe the relationship of the vote to the parties of the right-wing bloc based on the percentage of Venezuelans residing in each section.

The existing relationship It does not seem to indicate that Venezuelans are more on the right than the Madrid average. A flat trend can be observed in the case of the Popular Party and Citizens, while it is slightly downward in the case of Vox.

Furthermore, in the case of PP there is a lot of deviation in the data, so the relationship between the variables is not significant.

That said, it is interesting to observe the same data cross them for rent. The purchasing power of households in a variable that explains well the vote for different political formations In many parts of the world.

In the case of Madrid, high incomes have supported more conservative formations, especially the PP, although the right wing has also grown in places with lower incomes on this occasion.

In any case, the leftist formations have a greater presence, although it is weakened this time, in places with lower incomes.

If we add this variable to the cross between the vote and the neighborhoods with more or less presence of Venezuelans, we can see that the preferences of this group vary depending on the purchasing power.

The PP has been the most voted force with 44.7% of the vote in the CAM. But their supports vary based on income. In the 20% of the richest cenal sections it has obtained around 58% of the votes, 18 points more if we compare with the 80% of the remaining sections, where, on average, the PP has hovered around 40% of the vote.

If we observe this trend in neighborhoods with established Venezuelan groups, we can verify that in the 20% of the richest sections they tend to support the Popular Party more. These data differ from the sections with lower purchasing power. And it is that, in 80% of the less wealthy sections, support for the PP remains stable, regardless of the proportion of Venezuelans who live in that neighborhood.

Finally, it should be noted that although there are not sufficiently clear results with which we can issue a more forceful conclusion, the trend indicates that support for the PP in wealthy neighborhoods with a greater presence of Venezuelans could be even greater, while the poorest neighborhoods continue to support them a lot, but no more than the average in Madrid.

