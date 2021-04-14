The false fines of the DGT are back: this is how you can avoid them

Enlarge

ACD April 14, 2021

The authorities warn of a new cyber scam attempt that tries to make us believe that we have received a traffic fine from the DGT.

We all know that the phishing (scam attempts through email) is one of the great dangers that new technologies have brought us and it is being refined and looking more real than ever.

We have already told you on occasion about fraudulent attempts to scam internet users with deceptions alluding to possible unpaid fines from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT)But now the danger is active again.

The National Cybersecurity Institute (Incibe) has warned of the detection of a fraudulent campaign via email impersonating the DGT in order to install viruses on our devices.

Cybercriminals’ tactic is not new, but according to Incibe, it is doubling in the last dates. This institute is alerted that any user who has received an email simulating a possible sanction from the DGT avoid clicking on its links.

According to Incibe, if you click on the link to consult the alleged file and then open it for download, a virus can be installed on the device (be it pc, tablet or mobile phone) with the consequent risk to your files.

It is warned that this virus is especially dangerous because it is designed “to take control of the victim’s computer”, being able to steal “personal data” or infect “the computer again with other types of malware specific to its objectives”.

The DGT email “Pay your fine” is a scam: do not click on any link

He advises those affected scan your computers with an updated antivirus and they are reminded that if they need support or assistance for the elimination of malware, the Incibe offers its response and support service in the event of security incidents.

Tips to avoid falling for cyber scams

Thus, Incibe recommends the following advice not to sting

–Do not open or reply to emails from unknown users or not previously requested: delete them.

-Do not click on the URLs they contain unless they are thoroughly reviewed.

–Be wary of both shortened links and attachments, even if they are from known contacts.

-Have the operating system and antivirus updated.

–Have strong passwords for our employee accounts and lacking administrator permissions.