The false daughter of the Emeritus recognizes that she never needed to scam the affected families

This Friday, the investigation team focused on the false daughter of King Emeritus, Ana María Bea, who called herself Mercedes Alejandra Franco Chivite. Thus, the program presented by Gloria Serra decided to study all the imaginary that surrounds women, who have manifestly scammed for years to all kinds of followers, looking almost like a sect.

After passing four months in jail and for his deteriorated state of health, because she suffers from a degenerative handicap, Ana -because this is how she tells Serra that he can talk to her-, is at home by decision of the authorities. Of course, it does so under the surveillance of a Civil Guard patrol.

In an interview with Gloria Serra, the protagonist recognized that she had never listed, so she had always lived off scams. He also said that his chronic disability has it much more affected than before, so he decided to stop cheating.

The journalist asked him how he had managed to pay the 30 male and female employees he had in his home. The aforementioned explained that it was due to a will of her great-grandfather who collaborated before and, at Serra’s insistence, she acknowledged that it was scams.

And, as he said, in the case of religious organizations such as Opus DeiThey did not denounce or they did it with scams worth 1 million pesetas, when perhaps Ana and her entourage had kept 100, although “they had no way to justify it.”

The journalist Gloria Serra added that, when the Civil Guard entered the house, they only found 50,000 euros in cash and jewelry but, evidently, Ana did not want to reveal the location of the rest of the money.

Agents discover money and jewelry that were in a safe in his room.

If it seems a little surreal to you there is more … His jewel in the crown: a figure that reproduces Mickey Mouse. His is pure obsession … 🙃 # EquipoEstafadoraReal pic.twitter.com/USaltry6ZK – Research Team (@EqInvestigacion) April 23, 2021

The scam that remains and for which you are going to go to trial is estimated at more than 4 million euros and 100 families affected. “There is no signed paper or accounts in my name,” Ana said calmly. In addition, he assured that he would pay the money demanded by justice, just as he was now in charge of renting the house, with his children in jail: “I am going to tell you with all sincerity, Gloria, these scams to me are not I needed them, “he confessed.