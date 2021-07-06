“The falls have reduced the level of this Tour”

07/06/2021 at 7:07 PM CEST

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, a yellow Tour de France jersey, said that the superiority he is showing in the race is partly due to the fact that many of their most dangerous rivals suffered falls in the first week, which has lowered the overall level.

With this argument, the defender of the title, in a very good situation to repeat the title, came up against suspicions that point to his high performance being able to respond to doping.

“I don’t know what I can do to prove my innocence. I am dominating the race, but after the first stages, as there have been many crashes, the level of the race is lower, some important riders are not there. I hardly fell down, “said the UAE cyclist at the Valence finish line.

On the possibility of showing his performance of watts to stop the suspicions, Pogacar said that this could be a weapon for his rivals.

“If I show my data my opponents can use it against me. But I can say that I am producing a lot of watts and that is why I am first,” he said.

The Slovenian pointed out that he is not safe from a fall, which already occurred during the first stage of this Tour and another five times during training.

Pogacar affirmed that a complicated stage is expected tomorrow with two ascents to Mont Ventoux, a port that has only risen in recognition once: “Tomorrow will be hot, I expect a very difficult day, but we are confident. I have to see how my body reacts to the heat after ten days with bad weather.”

“Tomorrow if they attack from afar everything is possible. Climbing the Ventoux twice is going to be very hard, if you shoot at a very strong pace it can be very difficult,” he commented.

The Slovenian pointed out that his only objective on this Tour is to take the yellow jersey to Paris and said that he will not put him at risk by winning stages.

“I already won the time trial and I am satisfied. My team works hard to keep yellow. I’m not going to show off my strength to win a stage and ruin all the team’s work. The only objective is to keep the yellow jersey, “he said.