The fall of the ‘untouchable’ Tyler Herro

Everything has been very different for the Miami Heat in the 2020-21 season compared to the previous one, closed with their triumphant passage through the Florida bubble, where they became a fashionable team and Eastern Conference champion, an NBA finalist who gave the Lakers war in the fight for the ring despite the physical problems of two of his best players, Bam Adebajo and Goran Dragic.

It was another miracle of that winning culture from Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra. Jimmy Butler’s vindication against the big stars of the NBA, the Abebayo explosion … and the unstoppable rise of a new young nucleus. At the head, at least due to media focus, Tyler Herro. The Kentucky guard who was chosen with the 2019 draft number. A pick that a year ago seemed like a clear steal. Herro debuted in the NBA at the age of 20 and averaged 13.5 points which were 16 in a playoffs in which he grabbed highlights and headlines, with spectacular moments in the East final, against the Boston Celtics (he averaged 19.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists).

So Herro seemed like an essential player in the future of a rising team. When Pat Riley (always did) He looked at the big pieces on the market, he did it trying to keep Adebayo and Herro on his roster. The pivot, on the way to his first all star, was untouchable, and the guard as well … unless the occasion was truly irrefutable.

However, the 2020-21 season has been a big disappointment for the Miami Heat (40-32, swept by the Bucks in the first round). Butler was almost never totally healthy, and both he and Adebayo or an already veteran Dragic were far from their best in the series against the Bucks. That, beyond, It was another verification (9.3 points on average, 31% in shots) of the bad course that a Herro had lived who did not advance at all, showed a tremendous irregularity and a questionable attitude that has been put in solfa by the Heat themselves. During the season it was already leaked that life outside the player’s courts was beginning to be a real problem for the franchise.

So now the journalist, veteran in the Heat environment, Ethan Skolnick, leaves almost sentenced a future of Herro in Miami that a few months ago seems absolutely brilliant: “I’ve heard there is a 75% chance, or even more, that Tyler Herro will be traded this summer. In fact, when I get that 75%, some of the people I have asked have told me that it is a low number. “