The Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands Right now they are the main economic concern of the different Spanish autonomous regions. The enormous importance of the tourism sector will lead both archipelagos to be the only two regions whose GDP will fall this year in double digits, according to BBVA, and also to be the most impacted in the hospitality sector, one of which is in focus due to the risk of economic destruction after the coronavirus.

That is why the employers Hospitality of Spain, FIAB and Aecoc openness in island regions has been a priority. In a report carried out by EY and published this Friday, it is considered that the archipelagos together with Andalusia are the ones that should accelerate the most the openings due to the combination of health risk and economic risk.

The gross added value (GVA) of the hospitality industry is by far greater in both regions: 19% of GDP in the Canary Islands and 23% in the Balearic Islands, compared to an average of 5% in the Peninsula. In other words, the importance of bars and restaurants for the economy is four times greater on the islands than in the rest of the country.

international tourism

But also, in the own data that the hoteliers have provided, it is shown as an accelerated opening of the establishments in the Balearic and Canary Islands it won’t do much since borders remain closed and international flights have suffered a drastic reduction.

The great dependence on foreign customers means that an accelerated opening in the islands is not accompanied by good economic results in its bars and restaurants.

Both regions are those that most depend on foreign tourism, which drives most of its bars and cafes. In the Canary Islands, national tourism accounts for 7% and the remaining 22% of the contribution to GDP is from foreign spending. In the Balearic Islands, the difference is even greater: 39% of GDP is tourism and only 5% is contributed by national tourism. Therefore, the remaining 34% are pending the opening of borders and foreign arrivals that are not going to take place at the moment.

These circumstances mean that, although the hoteliers’ proposal makes sense for the urgency of opening on the islands, many establishments they won’t find enough customers.

In the case of Andalusia, which is also mentioned by the EY study, tourism contributes 12% of GDP and half is national, so the prospects are better for a hospitality sector that contributes only 6% of GDP in against popular beliefs.