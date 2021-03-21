The fall of the coronavirus slows down and Spain looks askance at the shaking in Europe

The data known in recent hours confirm the trend that had been detected in recent days: the continued decline in the incidence of the virus responsible for Covid-19 has slowed in Spain, which is looking askance at how the coronavirusit is again shaking many European countries.

The Ministry of Health will update the official figures on Monday, but several autonomous communities have published data in the last hours that reveal that braking in the middle of a bridge considered key by the public administrations and by the experts and with only one week to go before the beginning of Holy Week.

A bridge (in seven autonomous communities) also marked by the perimeter closure that has been imposed in all regions, which has limited travel between autonomous communities but not the mobility inside them, which has increased considerably compared to previous weekends and despite the adverse weather conditions that are recorded in many places.

Range of vaccines

The data thrown by several communities also arrive only four days before the vaccination of the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca is resumed after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has endorsed its safety and efficacy and that in Spain it has been ruled out that the death of a teacher from Marbella (Málaga) caused by a brain hemorrhage is related to that vaccine.

The public administrations are thus confident of recovering the rhythm of a vaccination that has already allowed the administration of some 6 million doses (with the vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca) and raise to almost two million the number of people who already have the full two-dose regimen.

All while incorporating into that range of vaccines administered in Europe, the one developed by the multinational Johnson & Johnson —First to be administered in a single dose and that can be stored and distributed at a temperature between 2 and 8 degrees — and some organizations —such as the employers’ association for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in Catalonia (PIMEC) – are exploring ways to incorporate to that fan the Russian Sputnik V.

In the political arena

Also upload the tone of political discussion and especially before the call for elections in the Community of Madrid, an early appointment that according to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will cause some 600 million euros to be blocked for SMEs and freelancers who are suffering the consequences in this region of the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

The president of the Government of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has not taken long to answer and has done so through her account on the social network Twitter, where she has echoed the literal quote of Pedro Sánchez and has asserted :“It’s false”.

Data by communities

Some communities today updated their official data on the incidence of the coronavirus, including Catalonia, where the pandemic is on the rise again since in the last 24 hours they have been notified 25 more deaths and 1,470 new positives, although the figures also reveal a slight relief in hospital pressure, with 73 fewer patients.

The data made public by the Ministry of Health of the Generalitat show that both the risk of regrowth and the speed of reproduction of the disease have risen in recent hours.

The incidence has also grown in Andalusia, where there have been more than a thousand infections in the last 24 hours, with 1,179, and where 34 patients have died —three more than on Friday—; that incidence has now stood at 119.71 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in fourteen days, an increase of two points compared to Friday’s figures.

New infections by coronavirus in the Community of Madrid have dropped to 686 cases this Saturday compared to 1,638 positives on Friday, and have fallen from 17 to 15 the deceased, but the hospital pressure has risen slightly.

According to the daily report of the Ministry of Health, of the 686 new cases reported this Saturday, 287 correspond to the last 24 hours.

Castile and Leon has added 228 new cases and seven deaths in hospitals, figures that in both cases exceed those of yesterday.

Navarra has registered 102 new positive cases, which confirm a slight rebound that keeps the Autonomous Community in the environment of a hundred daily infections.

The cumulative incidence in Cantabria it also experienced a slight upturn, going from 97 to 99 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. As for new infections, the same figure as the previous day (38) is maintained and another death is recorded.

Active cases have increased by 29 in The Rioja, where this Saturday there are 173, compared to 144 on Friday, and also 28 new infections have been detected.

In Estremadura, where the fourth consecutive day has been registered without any death due to covid-19, there has been a decrease in the number of positives, from 72 to 51, but hospitalizations have increased and also the cumulative incidence in 14 days, which has risen to 79.61 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In Galicia 161 new positives have been recorded in twenty-four hours and hospital pressure is also decreasing, since the number of patients admitted to the ICU is 53 (two less than the day before) and 205, eight less in the ward.

In Aragon, Public Health has reported 169 new infections detected on Friday, 50 less than a day before, and one deceased. The cumulative incidence in this community over seven days rises to 69 infections and 134.1 per 100,000 inhabitants over fourteen days.

Asturias registered this Friday, four deaths, three more than on Thursday, and 140 new infections, four more, in a day in which positivity fell from 6.29 to 6.08 percent.

Balearics In the last 24 hours, it has counted 65 new cases and reported 6 deaths, while in the Canary Islands it has registered four deaths and 237 new infections.

Murcia has scored 14 new positives in a day without deaths; Navarre has registered 100 new cases; Basque Country it has registered 326 positives, which raises the positivity rate 6.1 percent; and the Valencian Community It has reported 143 new cases and has added 13 deaths.