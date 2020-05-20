Related news

Lots of bearish pressure the one we saw in yesterday’s session in which the CNMV lifted the veto to the prohibition to build new short positions with the result that we all already know: drop of 2.51 percent in Spanish selective.

We saw Sabadell go down 11.87% or Bankia 11.13%, highly penalized values ​​and that today continue to monopolize sales with additional corrections of 6.48% and 8.19% respectively.

But the indentation did not stop there since the Santander, with a weight of 12.53% in the Spanish selective, left 5.58% of its value, leaving both a new minimum based on closings and in intraday format since the beginning of this pandemic by Covid-19.

The rest of the banks listed in the Spanish selective are not escaping from yesterday’s burning either, but at least they kept the levels of key supports intact.

So, BBVA continues to have the support of the support of 2.5 euros despite yesterday’s correction of 4.52% while Bankinter was the one that fell the least, 1.71% trying in this way to maintain a pattern of increasing minimums that today is precisely calling into question.

And we have left CaixaBank, which I wanted to leave until the end because despite also keeping the support area intact with yesterday’s correction of 4.18%, by continuing the correction in today’s session, it has led us to test the lows of March 16 at 1.50 euros. In fact, we then made a 1.5013 and today just a 1.50 making it a new intraday low.

Eduardo Bolinches

Thus losing in the next sessions the 1.50 euros will not be a good sign at all and where it is most likely that a corrective movement of 20 additional cents down.

From the point of view of the supports and resistances it presents CaixaBank For my logarithm, today’s minimums are very evident since its immediate support places it in the 1,497 euros and the following in the 1,446 while the resistances are placed at 1,626 and 1,703 euros. Similarly, it maintains a bearish view of the value with a stop at 1,684 euros.

Therefore, seeing that in today’s session CaixaBank has tested 1.50 euros and maintains them at the close It can be interpreted as a good sign and therefore a possibility of entering looking for a rebound up to 1.63 euros.

