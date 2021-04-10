The fall of Captain America

Episode 3 of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​left us with Ayo’s reunion with the Winter Soldier, called in Wakanda “The White Wolf”. The truth is that his role has been testimonial, at least in this chapter. Beyond a flashback to 6 years earlier in which we see how Ayo helped Bucky deprogram his mind from Hydra’s control, Wakanda hasn’t done much else. Well, yes, the Dora Milaje have appeared to engage in a battle as spectacular as it is absurd against John Walker who, in addition to showing how great fighters they are, also makes it clear that they lack intelligence.

Disney

But who can blame them, they lose, after all, against a genius like Zemo. A comic genius, never better said, whose grand plans and intellect superior to heroes is crystallized in giving candy to children to win their favor, and escape through a hole in the bathroom, as (as Sam rightly emphasizes), Chapo Guzman.

We could say that this episode has dealt with Zemo or the Dora Milaje, but it has not been like that. This chapter starts from a phrase that has always flown over the superhero genre and their own condition, one that with Zack Snyder’s story of the gods from Justice League is more alive than ever. Pronounce it, of course, Zemo:

The desire to be a superhuman cannot be separated from supremacist ideals.

With a Sharon Carter capable of handling “one or two satellites” to track John Walker, we are still awaiting the revelation of his true identity. Again, everything indicates that he is an Agent of Power but, precisely because of that, we continue to doubt him. In the end, and without more news from Isaiah Bradley in the series, ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​has returned to ask, more directly, what makes a superhuman a superhero, and if this is not almost contradictory. Sam, for example, does not hesitate to say that he would not take the serum if he had the chance.

Disney

Karli Morgenthau and his followers became super-soldiers in the hope of bringing justice to the needy, of bringing down the powerful, but their superiority already disables them. As Zemo says, it is impossible to be, feel and know yourself superior without believing yourself superior. Morgenthau, although with clear good intentions and a fragile appearance, begins to fail to see the line between everyone’s needs and his own.

The same thing happens to a John Walker, more soldier than hero, who cannot bear to be humiliated in battle and decides to take the serum, believing that this power will help him to be better. It ends, as we already know after seeing the end of the episode, furiously killing one of the revolutionaries of the Sin Banderas. He does so, of course, driven by the more or less accidental murder (if indeed he is dead) of Combat Star at the hands of Karli Morgenthau. He and she, super soldiers, are not capable of being superheroes, but gods whose sense of “collateral damage” is totally distorted. They both become what Zemo fights, this time with good reason, to destroy.

Disney

There was only one exception, one that even Zemo himself accepts, Steve Rogers. But maybe it’s just the one that confirms the rule. The shield of Captain America ends up stained with blood before the world, the most graphic and concise image of everything that this series, with much more background and complexity than it seems, tells us and, above all, wonders. If we ever doubt that John Walker could be the new Captain America, we already have the answer and it is no. Neither he nor, most likely, anyone.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io