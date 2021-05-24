The fall in technology drags the Hang Seng, which falls 0.16%

Shanghai (China), May 24 (EFE) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, closed with losses of 0.16% in a session marked by the fall of technology.

The selective lost 46.18 points to 28,412.26, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, fell 0.57%.

Among the sub-indices, advances in Services (0.69%), Real Estate (0.11%) and Finance (0.09%), while the one that houses technological stocks, Commerce and Industry, fell 0.48%.

Among the digital giants, the biggest decline was for Meituan, 1.53%, followed by Alibaba, which fell 1.44%, and Tencent, 0.51%.

Other technology companies such as Xiaomi, which lost 2.91%, or AAC Technologies, 0.22%, also finished negative.

In the real estate field, the best performance was that of China Resources Land, which rose 0.69%, while in the financial area the state-owned Bank of Communications advanced 1.78%.

The operator of the park, HKEX, lost 0.71% after appointing Argentine banker Nicolás Aguzin as its new CEO and announcing that it will expand the number in the Hang Seng to 58 by adding the automotive company BYD, the manufacturer of solar panels. Xinyi Solar and Country Garden Services property management company starting June 7.

Good day for Chinese state titles, especially for oil companies like Cnooc, which rose 0.47%; Among telephone operators, China Mobile advanced 0.3%, and China Unicom lost 0.47%.

The business volume of the session was 120,880 million Hong Kong dollars (15,567 million dollars, 12,763 million euros).

