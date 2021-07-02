The fall in technology dragged the Hang Seng, which fell 1.8%

Shanghai (China), Jul 2 (.) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, closed today with losses of 1.8% caused mainly by the collapse of the large technology stocks on the market.

The selective lost 517.53 points to 28,310.42, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, fell 2.32%.

Among the sub-indices, Services (+ 0.16%) resisted against the falls of Finance (-0.64%), Real Estate (-1.01%) and Commerce and Industry (-2.79%).

In this last sector, the serious setbacks of the digital leaders stood out, led by Meituan (-5.12%), with Alibaba falling 3.64% and Tencent, 1.63%.

Other important drops were those of the automaker BYD (-4.74%) or those of the solar panel producer Xinyi Solar (-8.11%).

In real estate the worst stop was CG Services (-4.71%), while in the financial sector that dubious honor was shared between the operator of the stock market, HKEX, and the insurance company Ping An, both with a decrease of 1 51%.

Among Chinese state securities, decreases among telephone operators such as China Mobile (-1.44%) and more positive than negative among oil companies: Petrochina (+0.26%) and Cnooc (+1.02%) added, while Sinopec (-0.51%) was going to the red.

The business volume of the session was 175,890 million Hong Kong dollars (22,642 million dollars, 19,140 million euros).

