Although the Nasdaq technology indicator rose slightly due to the good results of Netflix and other domestic entertainment companies, crude oil prices for June delivery fell 8.5 percent to $ 22.90 a barrel and for May delivery 42.4 percent to $ 10.53 .

SEE MORE

Oil prices are still on the slide. WTI drops to $ 14, a level not seen since 1999

By Stan Choe

NEW YORK, April 20 (AP) .- The prices of the Actions they went down on Monday at noon in the Stock Exchange from New York, when the impulse from the previous week between low of the oil prices.

The crude prices are falling before fears that the facilities of storage are filling up.

The index S&P 500 It started on Monday with a 1.6 percent drop but at noon it was down just 0.3.

SEE MORE

G20 Health Ministers hold virtual meeting to analyze the impact of COVID-19 in the sector

The Dow Jones industrial average was also down, but the tech Nasdaq was up slightly. Good results from Netflix and other home entertainment companies helped offset losses from other sectors.

US crude for June delivery fell 8.5 percent to $ 22.90 a barrel. Oil for May delivery suffered an even bigger collapse, from 42.4 percent to just $ 10.53.

Brent crude, the international standard, was losing $ 1.58 to settle at $ 26.50 a barrel.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 163 units (0.7 percent) to 24,778 although earlier in the day it lost 507. The Nasdaq fell first but then rose 0.3 percent.

SEE MORE

Dow Jones rises 700 points, its highest level since March, hopeful in drug against COVID-19

On Tokyo, the Japanese Nikkei 225 index was down 1.1 percent after Japan reported that its exports contracted by almost 12 percent in March compared to the same month the year before.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.2 and Korea’s Kospi was down 0.8 percent.

In Europe, the German DAX was up 0.2, the French CAC 40 was up 0.4, and the British FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent.

The yield on 10-year US Treasury bills fell from 0.65 to 0.63 percent.

.